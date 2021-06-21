  1. Deals
New iPad Pro drops to lowest-ever price for Amazon Prime Day 2021

By
iPad pro closeup
Daniel Korpai/Unsplash

It’s the best time of year to take advantage of dramatic Prime Day deals on top tech, including Apple products, which rarely go on sale. Explore impressive discounts in these Prime Day iPad deals. At the same time, today only, you can get the newest 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro for only $1099. That’s an impressive $100 from its regular price of $1,200. There is no better iPad than the 2021 iPad Pro, and it can be yours, for less, this Prime Day.

When Digital Trends reviewed the 2021 iPad Pro, we noted that “the best gets even better.” And did it ever. This is an iPad for someone who wants faultless performance on an incredibly clear and highly functional 12.9-inch display. If aesthetics are part of your buying decision for an iPad, there’s no better designed tablet, and that includes its USB 4/Thunderbolt 3 port, a new feature for iPads. If you’ve been considering replacing your laptop with a tablet, this could be your chance.

You won’t find a more stunning display than the iPad Pro’s Liquid Retina XDR display, with a 264 pixel-per-inch density and a 120Hz refresh rate and featuring mini-LED display technology. What this means is the brightest colors as well as most defined contrasts of any tablet screen we’ve ever seen.

There’s amazing cameras to go with it, too. Apple has improved on last year’s camera technology with the front-facing camera moving from a 7-megapixel sensor to a new 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. For a workday that involves video calls, this is a dream come true, especially because this design change was made to accommodate Center Stage, which allows the camera to follow you around the room (the already impressive rear-facing cameras remain the same: A 12MP wide camera and a 10MP ultrawide camera).

Inside this tablet, the iPad Pro has some pretty unmatched hardware, and it’s loaded with features. It has Apple’s M1 chip, the cornerstone of this tablet’s top-tier performance. There’s 256 GB of storage and a USB-4 connection to help you offload extra data, as well as charge your iPad Pro, quickly (even though the battery on the new iPad Pro lasts an entire day). There’s Face ID for secure authentication as well as ease of access, and Apple Pay so you can leave your wallet at home. The audio setup is superb, and with support for Apple Pencil, Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard Folio, you’ll have the potential for the ultimate creative or working tool, right at your fingertips.

Sales on Apple products are rare, and we almost never see discounts on the newest Apple products. But for Prime Day only, you can save $100 on the 12.9-inch 2021 Apple iPad Pro at Amazon. It’s only $1099 for Prime Day, a huge discount from its regular price of $,200. Don’t wait on this deal — it won’t last long.

More Prime Day iPad deals

After something a bit different? There’s no shortage of Prime Day tablet deals out there, and more specifically Prime Day iPad deals. We’ve rounded up some of our favorites below.

Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Wi-Fi)

$299 $329
Score the 2020 8th-gen iPad at a nice discount. Even at its regular price, however, this tablet is a superb value and the one we recommend for most users.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB, Latest Model)

$520 $599
The new iPad Air is the iPad to buy, with all the power and good looks of its more powerful cousins but without the high price tag. It's even cheaper thanks to this discount from Amazon.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL

New Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB, 4th Generation)

$660 $749
Deals are scarce, but considering that the 4th-gen iPad Air has a faster CPU than the Pro, it's a good value even at its regular price. You can grab this one for the same price as the 256GB model.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB, 2020)

$395 $429
With a 10.2-inch Retina display, 128GB storage, Wi-Fi connectivity, an 8MP back camera, and FaceTime HD front camera, the 2020 iPad has everything you need.
Buy at Amazon

Apple 4th Gen iPad Air with Wi-Fi + Cellular - 256GB (Verizon)

$780 $880
Sign on with a two-year Verizon contract and save a Benjamin on the newest 4th-gen 256GB iPad Air with Wi-Fi and cellular 4G LTE connectivity that lets you use it on your data plan.
Buy at Best Buy

Apple iPad Mini (256GB, Wi-Fi)

$490 $549
A gorgeous 7.9-inch Retina touchscreen makes the iPad Mini a perfect travel-friendly alternative to the larger iPads, and this model supports the Apple Pencil stylus as well.
Buy at Amazon
