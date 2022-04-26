Need a new phone? You can get an unlocked iPhone 11 for $390

If you’ve been looking for iPhone deals that will fit a tight budget, you will have realized by now that Apple deals don’t happen often. However, if you’re fine with buying a refurbished device, then you should check out GameStop’s phone deals, which currently include a $309 discount for the unlocked 64GB version of the iPhone 11, which brings its price down to a more affordable $390 from its original price of $699.

GameStop’s offer is for an iPhone 11 that’s Certified Refurbished, which means that you should expect a smartphone that’s brought back to its original working condition after a 27-point inspection. The device will be cleaned and sanitized, and will include charging cables. For added peace of mind, GameStop offers a 30-day return window for a full refund, and a one-year limited warranty to save on repair costs beyond the return window. There’s a possibility that there will be cosmetic blemishes like light scratches, but the iPhone 11 will assuredly work properly.

Apple rolled out the iPhone 11 in 2019, and nearly three years later, the device remains a very capable smartphone as it remains well within the range of iPhones that are compatible with the latest version of Apple’s mobile operating system, iOS 15. The iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display with life-like colors, the A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine for fast performance even when playing demanding video games and launching augmented reality experiences, and the Face ID facial recognition system to secure the device from unauthorized users. The smartphone also comes with a dual-camera system at the back with 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide cameras, and a 12MP TrueDepth camera at the front.

For those who have always wanted to switch to an iPhone, here’s your chance to get one for much cheaper than usual. GameStop is selling a refurbished iPhone 11 that’s unlocked and with 64GB of storage for just $390, down $309 from its original price of $699. The deal may end at any moment so you better hurry, especially with GameStop’s assurances that you’ll be getting a smartphone that’s almost good as new. Click that Buy Now button immediately to get your iPhone 11 delivered to your doorstep as soon as possible.

