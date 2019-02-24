Digital Trends
Deals

Apple drops $100 off the price of the refurbished iPhone 7 Plus

Jacob Kienlen
By
how to sync your Outlook calendar to an iPhone
iPhone 7 Plus

When it comes to smartphones, the iPhone is one of the most recognizable names around. Anyone who prefers iOS over Android is going to find themselves using an iPhone at some point or another. With such sought-after tech, Apple has a tendency to offer steep prices on their newest phones — such as the iPhone XS and XR. But if you’re okay with buying an older refurbished model, such as the iPhone 7 Plus, you can get a really affordable price.

Apple has been discounting older generations of iPhones for quite some time now. Though the tech has been previously used, the manufacturer ensures that the phone itself is still in working order before putting in back in stock. What’s more, Apple gives you the same one-year warranty on refurbished iPhones as you’d expect to get from a brand new device. Additionally, all refurbished phones come with all manuals and accessories, a new battery and outer shell, and a new white box.

The iPhone 7 Plus is a little bit older, but still a really solid phone. It comes in a variety of different color options, from Black to Rose Gold. With an A10 fusion chip, 5.5-inch Retina HD display, and a 12-megapixel camera, it has many of the features the newer iPhones have. Unfortunately, it doesn’t have Face ID technology, but it does include Touch ID and Siri. Prices for these refurbished devices range from $469 to $649 directly from the Apple website.

The offer we are highlighting saves you up to $100 on a refurbished iPhone 7 Plus, but it’s not the only option available to you. If you would prefer a newer iOS device than the iPhone 7, Apple has some discounts available on those phones as well. Though stock fluctuates fairly regularly, for now, you can get $120 off the refurbished iPhone 8 or a whopping $150 off the iPhone X 256GB. If you don’t want to buy a refurbished device, but still want a really affordable smartphone, Apple is also offering the iPhone SE for just $249 with clearance pricing.

Buy Now

Apple offers one of the best warranty policies on refurbished phones we’ve seen, but they aren’t the only retailer offering some great savings on iOS tech. We’ve found iPhone deals, iPad deals, MacBook deals, and Apple Watch deals from all around the web. Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart all have some pretty solid savings if you know where to look.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Download our top 10 best iPhone apps for May
Apple watch series 3 features
Deals

Amazon cuts prices on the Apple Watch Series 3 for Presidents’ Day

The Apple Watch Series 3 is seeing the same price cut we saw during the Amazon sale just last week. So if you're hoping to pick up an Apple Watch for less than $250, this $50 discount from Amazon can make that happen for you.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Apple Watch Series 3
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for February 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
mission workshop radian ipad
Deals

Need a new tablet? Here are the best iPad deals for February 2019

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for December 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Lenovo IdeaPad 530S
Computing

Chrome is a fantastic browser, but is is still the best among new competitors?

Choosing a web browser for surfing the web can be tough with all the great options available. Here we pit the latest versions of Chrome, Opera, Firefox, Edge, and Vivaldi against one another to find the best browsers for most users.
Posted By Mark Coppock
version 1532110182 2 iphone se family back
Deals

Apple brings back the iPhone SE with a $100 clearance discount included

Apple is offering the iPhone SE on their online clearance store once again. With discounts of $100, you can get a brand new unlocked iPhone SE for as little as $249. This offer is only available while supplies last.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best iphone deals iphone1
Deals

Looking to upgrade? These are the best iPhone deals for February 2019

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for February 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Samsung Galaxy S10e vs iPhone XR
Mobile

With Galaxy S10e, Samsung unapologetically rips a page out of Apple’s playbook

Samsung's Galaxy S10e -- a new entry in the Galaxy S-series -- has a few things in common with Apple's lower-cost iPhone XR. From the price tag to the color, we take a look atthe similarities.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
best cheap macbook deals 3
Deals

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for February 2019

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Lucas Coll
reasons to install ios 12 group facetime 2
Mobile

Apple stomps on one FaceTime bug, only to have another one appear

Having fixed a FaceTime bug that let users eavesdrop on calls, another issue with Apple's video chat app appears to have surfaced. It concerns adding people to group calls, though there is a workaround.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
IPVanish VPN
Deals

Protect your iPhone or iPad with the IPVanish VPN, on sale through February

One of our favorite virtual private networks for iPhones and iPads, IPVanish, is now offering a huge discount on its two-year subscription as part of its 7th-birthday promotion. Read on to find out more about how this VPN works and how you…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Amazon Prime Video on Apple TV
Product Review

Sleek and expensive, the Apple TV 4K will still delight the Apple faithful

Is Apple’s latest streaming set-top box a revolution, or too little too late? Find out in our Apple TV 4K review, and learn how this device wins in some big categories, but falters in others.
Posted By Caleb Denison
best Apple AirPods alternatives
Deals

The 5 best Apple AirPods alternatives for Android, Windows, and iOS devices

Apple AirPods, nice as they are, aren't the only game in town. Other makers are offering their own truly wireless earbuds, and if you're looking to buy a pair of high-end in-ear headphones, we've got the best AirPod alternatives on the…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Samsung Galaxy s10e hands-on
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy S10e vs. iPhone XR: Cut-price flagship showdown

The Samsung Galaxy S10 range has been revealed, and it heralds a new age of powerful technology. The Galaxy S10e packs the new power and design into a cheaper price point. But is it better than the iPhone XR?
Posted By Mark Jansen
best macbook cases
Computing

Protect your expensive new laptop with the best Macbook cases

If you recently picked up a new MacBook, you’ll want something to protect its gorgeous exterior. Here, we've gathered the best MacBook cases and covers, whether you're looking for style or protection.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma