Apple drops $100 off the price of the refurbished iPhone 7 Plus

When it comes to smartphones, the iPhone is one of the most recognizable names around. Anyone who prefers iOS over Android is going to find themselves using an iPhone at some point or another. With such sought-after tech, Apple has a tendency to offer steep prices on their newest phones — such as the iPhone XS and XR. But if you’re okay with buying an older refurbished model, such as the iPhone 7 Plus, you can get a really affordable price.

Apple has been discounting older generations of iPhones for quite some time now. Though the tech has been previously used, the manufacturer ensures that the phone itself is still in working order before putting in back in stock. What’s more, Apple gives you the same one-year warranty on refurbished iPhones as you’d expect to get from a brand new device. Additionally, all refurbished phones come with all manuals and accessories, a new battery and outer shell, and a new white box.

The iPhone 7 Plus is a little bit older, but still a really solid phone. It comes in a variety of different color options, from Black to Rose Gold. With an A10 fusion chip, 5.5-inch Retina HD display, and a 12-megapixel camera, it has many of the features the newer iPhones have. Unfortunately, it doesn’t have Face ID technology, but it does include Touch ID and Siri. Prices for these refurbished devices range from $469 to $649 directly from the Apple website.

The offer we are highlighting saves you up to $100 on a refurbished iPhone 7 Plus, but it’s not the only option available to you. If you would prefer a newer iOS device than the iPhone 7, Apple has some discounts available on those phones as well. Though stock fluctuates fairly regularly, for now, you can get $120 off the refurbished iPhone 8 or a whopping $150 off the iPhone X 256GB. If you don’t want to buy a refurbished device, but still want a really affordable smartphone, Apple is also offering the iPhone SE for just $249 with clearance pricing.

Apple offers one of the best warranty policies on refurbished phones we’ve seen, but they aren’t the only retailer offering some great savings on iOS tech. We’ve found iPhone deals, iPad deals, MacBook deals, and Apple Watch deals from all around the web. Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart all have some pretty solid savings if you know where to look.