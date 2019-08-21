If you love the iPhone 6 as much as we do, a great upgrade will be the Apple iPhone 8. This stellar iPhone received our Recommended Product seal. Now, you can own one at $150 below the usual price thanks to Amazon Renewed. Take advantage of this iPhone deal to save on a fairly new Apple smartphone.

This Amazon-renewed Space Gray Apple iPhone 8 with 64GB of memory is previously priced at $550. You can get it at only $400 if you order now. You can even get another $50 off if you apply for an Amazon Rewards Visa Card. While you are at it, browse some discounted Apple Watches that will go well with your new iOS smartphone.

While the Apple iPhone 8 did not receive the bezel-less design, it still got the same Apple A11 Bionic chip as the iPhone X. We enjoyed speedy navigation and graceful multitasking when we tested the more traditional-looking iOS smartphone. It still provides performance that is ahead of the pack despite looking like an older iPhone model.

This same design difference makes the Apple iPhone 8 more affordable than its contemporary iPhone X. If you are unwilling to spend a fortune on an Apple smartphone, the iPhone 8 might be your best option. The trade-off is smaller screen real estate – which is something most people can live with.

Speaking of screens, the Apple iPhone 8 had arguably the best IPS LCD screen at the time of its release. Its display remains bright and legible as the lighting changes thanks to the True-Tone technology. We found that this iOS smartphone is comfortable to read on for long periods of time. Movies and games also look great with excellent detail.

The camera is another great selling point of the Apple iPhone 8. It is easy to use and produces great shots in a variety of lighting conditions. Plus, this iPhone is capable of recording 4K videos at 60 frames per second and 1080p video at up to 240fps.

This Amazon Renewed deal saves you $150 on the usually $550 Space Gray Apple iPhone 8 with 64GB internal storage. You will receive a like-new smartphone that has been tested and inspected by an Amazon-qualified supplier. For your further peace of mind, it is also backed by a 90-day guarantee.

