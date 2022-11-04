The Straight Talk phone service is one of those widely kept secrets within the tech world. Those of us who use it are among you, but we don’t talk about it too much. The glamour of Sprint, AT&T, or your 5G phone plan just isn’t there, but all of the convenience and reliability sure is. Instead, Straight Talk is one of the nation’s best prepaid phone plans, where you get exactly what you pay for and no extra hidden fees. If you’re interested in trying it out, we have one of those phone deals that is the perfect fit for Straight Talk. Specifically in the form of an iPhone SE (2020) that is locked to Straight Talk, available from Walmart at only $149. That’s a full $100 off the typical price while the deal lasts.

Why you should buy the iPhone SE (2020)

Our iPhone SE (2020) review branded it as a “solid entry-level iPhone” and cited one of the few problems, which won’t be an issue at the current deal, being that it was a bit pricey at $400. In fact, at normal prices, when comparing the iPhone SE (2022) vs the iPhone SE (2020) we say that the newer version is a no-brainer due to the small difference in price. However, at only $149 the humble iPhone SE (2020) edition is ready to be looked at in its own light and for its own merits.

In terms of raw stats, the iPhone SE (2020) has a 4.7-inch screen, 1334 x 750p resolution, 3 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of natural storage. Combine that with the awesome software that comes with running iOS 13 and you’ve got yourself a great phone. With a 12 MP main camera, 7 MP front camera, and the ability to shoot video in 4K you’ve got more than enough camera quality. You can even take what our iPhone SE tips and tricks guide refers to as a “Slofie” or slo-mo selfie. And, while the standard black exterior isn’t the prettiest, we’ve rounded up some cool iPhone SE (2020) cases and covers to personalize your phone, your way.

So, if you’re willing to use Straight Talk (this phone is locked to the service) and want an iPhone SE (2020) for only $149, now is your chance. Again, that is $100 off the typical price, but only for a limited time. Act now, as we aren’t sure when this deal will end.

Editors' Recommendations