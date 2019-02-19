Digital Trends
Apple brings back the iPhone SE with a $100 clearance discount included

Jacob Kienlen
There are a lot of great smartphones out there. Companies like Apple, Samsung, LG, and Google are all coming out with new phones packed with awesome features, making it difficult to choose one that’s right for you. If you’re a fan of Apple products, however, the choice is easy — you’re going to get an iPhone. Though any iOS lover would prefer to own the brand new iPhone XR or XS, it can be difficult to invest almost $1,000 on a new piece of Apple tech. Fortunately, previous generations of iPhones are still pretty solid phones, and with this iPhone SE sale at Apple, you can get one for as low as $249.

The iPhone SE is a more compact model than others currently offered on the Apple website. It comes equipped with a four-inch display, touch ID, and an A9 processor, which basically just means it’s an older generation phone that still comes with some decent features. Though Apple had previously put the SE up for sale online at the start of 2019, they are now offering multiple color options this time. You can choose between Rose Gold, Silver, and Gold with prices varying between $249 and $299 based on how much storage it comes with. We don’t know exactly how long this sale will last, but it is very likely that the $100 discount will only last as long as there is stock is available.

The iPhone SE is a great option if you’re looking for a cheap iPhone, but it’s not nearly as good as the newer versions in terms of processing power. However, you do still get some of the essential technologies that make owning an iPhone worthwhile. It comes equipped with a 12MP camera, Bluetooth connectivity, Siri integration, and Apple Pay. Though the A9 chip isn’t going to pack quite the same punch as the newer A12, it’s still going to function just fine as a smartphone.

These models on sale are marked as having a carrier SIM for Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T, but since they are all considered to be unlocked smartphones, they will be able to work with other SIM cards just fine.

If you are on the hunt for a discounted iPhone 7, iPhone 8, or one of the newer iPhone X models, we’ve found some of the best iPhone deals from around the web.

