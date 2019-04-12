Digital Trends
Apple drops $150 off the iPhone SE with another clearance discount

Jacob Kienlen
iPhone SE, ios app deals

There are a lot of fancy smartphones out there. Companies like Apple, Samsung, LG, and Google are all coming out expensive new phones packed with awesome features, making it difficult to choose one that’s right for you. If you’re a fan of iOS, however, the choice becomes a lot easier — you’re going to get an iPhone. Though any Apple lover would probably prefer to own the brand new iPhone XR or XS, it can be pretty difficult to invest almost $1,000 on a new mobile device. Fortunately, previous generations of iPhones are still pretty solid phones, and with this iPhone SE sale at Apple, you can get one for as low as $249.

The iPhone SE is a more compact model than many of others currently available from Apple. It comes equipped with a four-inch display, touch ID, and an A9 processor, which basically just means it’s an older generation phone that will still get the job done. This is actually the third time Apple has surfaced this promotion, which really attests to the fact that folks are still getting excited about these older iPhones. You can choose between Rose Gold, Silver, and Gold with prices varying between $249 and $299 based on how much storage it comes with. The more expensive 128 GB version is $150 off while the lesser, 32GB version is only getting a $100 discount. This sale is only while supplies last and quantities are limited, so if anything goes out of stock, you’ll just have to hope it comes back at a later date.

The iPhone SE is a great option if you’re looking for a cheap iPhone, but it’s not nearly as good as the newer versions in terms of processing power. You do still get some of the essential technologies that make owning an iPhone worthwhile, however. It comes equipped with a 12MP camera, Bluetooth connectivity, Siri integration, and Apple Pay. Though the A9 chip isn’t going to pack quite the same punch as the newer A12, it’s still going to function just fine as a smartphone.

These models on sale are marked as having a carrier SIM for Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T, but since they are all considered to be unlocked smartphones, they will be able to work with other SIM cards just fine.

If you are on the hunt for a discounted iPhone 7, iPhone 8, or one of the newer iPhone X models, we’ve found some of the best iPhone deals from around the web.

