This renewed Apple iPhone X gets a steep $180 discount on Amazon

If you are looking to upgrade to a fairly new iPhone model without paying the retail price, check out this offer for the Amazon-renewed Apple iPhone X. This awesome iPhone deal lets you own one of Apple’s premium smartphones for only $670. That is a bigger price cut compared to the iPhone X discount we previously found.

This Amazon deal on the renewed Space Gray Apple iPhone X saves you $180 from its usual $850. It comes fully unlocked for both GSM carriers, plus you get a massive 256GB of storage. Stock is limited for this item, so hurry and place order now. Match your new iPhone X with a discounted Apple Watch for a complete iOS mobile experience.

With the Apple iPhone X, you get a smartphone that you will want to show off. It adapts the bezel-less design that is popular with today’s new smartphones. You will be treated to an immersive-all screen experience now that app makers have adjusted their design for the latest iPhone models.

When we first reviewed the Apple iPhone X, we found it hard to pull our eyes away from its OLED display. Its 5.8-inch screen boasts a razor-sharp resolution of 2,436 x 1,125 pixels which make the blacks pitch-dark and the colors vibrant. Plus, its True Tone technology makes it easier to read the screen by adjusting the tint depending on the lighting condition.

Apple officially bid goodbye to the home button in the iPhone X. This marks the beginning of Gestures as the main way to interact and navigate with iOS. We found that gestures become very natural over time. However, this feature is not well-suited for one-hand use in all situations.

The Apple iPhone X also lets you take professional-looking selfies. This is the first iPhone with Portrait Mode and Portrait Lighting available for the front camera. It is also the first iPhone with optical image stabilization in both cameras.

An iPhone is always a great option if you are looking for a high-end smartphone that will last you for years. The Apple iPhone X in particular has a level of water resistance that allows it to stay underwater for up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes. This model will also receive fast version and security updates for up to five years after it was originally released.

Pay only $670 instead of its usual $850 when you purchase an Amazon-renewed Apple iPhone X with 256GB internal storage. You will receive a like-new device that has been inspected and tested by an Amazon-qualified supplier. It is also backed by a 90-day guarantee for your further peace of mind.

