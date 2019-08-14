Deals

This renewed Apple iPhone X gets a steep $180 discount on Amazon

Drake Hawkins
By
iPhone X

If you are looking to upgrade to a fairly new iPhone model without paying the retail price, check out this offer for the Amazon-renewed Apple iPhone X. This awesome iPhone deal lets you own one of Apple’s premium smartphones for only $670. That is a bigger price cut compared to the iPhone X discount we previously found.

This Amazon deal on the renewed Space Gray Apple iPhone X saves you $180 from its usual $850. It comes fully unlocked for both GSM carriers, plus you get a massive 256GB of storage. Stock is limited for this item, so hurry and place order now. Match your new iPhone X with a discounted Apple Watch for a complete iOS mobile experience.

With the Apple iPhone X, you get a smartphone that you will want to show off. It adapts the bezel-less design that is popular with today’s new smartphones. You will be treated to an immersive-all screen experience now that app makers have adjusted their design for the latest iPhone models.

When we first reviewed the Apple iPhone X, we found it hard to pull our eyes away from its OLED display. Its 5.8-inch screen boasts a razor-sharp resolution of 2,436 x 1,125 pixels which make the blacks pitch-dark and the colors vibrant. Plus, its True Tone technology makes it easier to read the screen by adjusting the tint depending on the lighting condition.

Apple officially bid goodbye to the home button in the iPhone X. This marks the beginning of Gestures as the main way to interact and navigate with iOS. We found that gestures become very natural over time. However, this feature is not well-suited for one-hand use in all situations.

The Apple iPhone X also lets you take professional-looking selfies. This is the first iPhone with Portrait Mode and Portrait Lighting available for the front camera. It is also the first iPhone with optical image stabilization in both cameras.

An iPhone is always a great option if you are looking for a high-end smartphone that will last you for years. The Apple iPhone X in particular has a level of water resistance that allows it to stay underwater for up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes. This model will also receive fast version and security updates for up to five years after it was originally released.

Pay only $670 instead of its usual $850 when you purchase an Amazon-renewed Apple iPhone X with 256GB internal storage. You will receive a like-new device that has been inspected and tested by an Amazon-qualified supplier. It is also backed by a 90-day guarantee for your further peace of mind.

Visit our curated deals page for the latest discounts on the Apple MacBook, Apple iPad, and other premium gadgets.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best free antivirus platforms for Mac in 2019
Up Next

Stay fit and save cash with our top 10 affordable Fitbit alternatives
best iphone deals 2019
Deals

Looking to upgrade? These are the best iPhone deals for August 2019

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for August 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
apple ipad pro 10.5 review touch screen
Deals

The 2017 Apple iPad Pro cellular tablet is on sale on Amazon, starting at $579

A 4G tablet is a great option when you need a portable workstation with an internet connection. If you are in the market for one, the Wi-Fi and cellular 2017 Apple iPad Pro is currently on sale on Amazon, starting at $579.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
apple counterfeit ring iphone 8 update keyboard front 800x533 c2
Deals

Best smartphone deals for August 2019: iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and Google Pixel

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $900.
Posted By Lucas Coll
iPhone XS Max
Deals

This Amazon-renewed iPhone XS Max saves you $450 on Apple’s largest phone

If you want to own the latest iPhone at below market price, check out this Amazon-renewed Apple iPhone XS Max. This great iPhone deal saves you a whopping $450 on Apple's largest flagship phone yet.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
Dell XPS Tower 2017
Deals

Score a new gaming desktop and save with these Dell back-to-school PC deals

If you’re on the hunt for a new gaming tower and aren’t in the mood to wait until Black Friday sales, then Dell has some pretty good back-to-school deals going right now on a variety of its laptops and desktops that can save you…
Posted By Lucas Coll
8″ SAMSUNG GALAXY TAB A, 16 GB
Deals

Get your kid the 8-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A for $150 less on Amazon

Looking for an 8-inch tablet that your child can use? The first thing that popped in your head is probably the iPad Mini, which is great but expensive. For something more affordable, check out the Samsung Galaxy Tab A, now $148 on Amazon.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
Sony-WH-1000X-M3
Deals

Sony’s best noise-canceling headphones get a cool price cut on Amazon

Drowning out the sound of the outside world isn’t as difficult when you have a pair of quality noise-canceling headphones. One of the best pairs out there, the Sony WH-1000XM3, is discounted on Amazon right now.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Sony 55-inch X800 E series
Deals

Walmart drops a $439 discount on the Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K Android TV

If you're planning to upgrade to 4K TV with a bigger screen, you should not miss this deal on the Sony 55-inch Bravia 4K Android LED TV. Normally priced at $1,098, Walmart slashed $439 making it now available for only $659.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
sony 70 inch 4k tv deal x830f walmart
Home Theater

You won’t find a better deal on a massive 70-inch Sony 4K TV than this

When you're the best at something, you can charge a premium. Just look at Apple with the iPhone. The same rings true for Sony with its 4K TVs, like the 70-inch X830F, which is now on sale for $900 off.
Posted By Josh Levenson
amazon walmart and best buy fathers day sale on apple ring tvs bose quietcomfort 35
Deals

Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones get a nice price cut on Amazon and Walmart

Kick back, relax, and drown out the sound of the outside world by grabbing a pair of reliable noise-canceling headphones such as the QuietComfort 35 II Headphones. All colors are discounted on Amazon and Walmart at $299.
Posted By Erica Katherina
apple watchos 4 1 streaming music gymkit watch series 3 review 7
Deals

Walmart’s price cut on the Apple Watch Series 3 GPS+Cellular is gigantic

The Apple Watch is the best-selling smartwatch out there, with an impressive app ecosystem and a robust feature set. But cellular connectivity makes it so much better, and Walmart's sale on the Series 3 is the best we've seen yet.
Posted By Ed Oswald
sony wireless noise cancelling headphones amazon 4th of july deal wh h900n
Deals

Amazon cuts a huge 46% off these Sony wireless noise-canceling headphones

The Sony WH-H900N wireless noise-canceling headphones are now on sale. While it normally sells at $350, Amazon cut 46% off its price, making it available for only $190. That’s a whopping $160 savings for you.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
fossil q explorist hr venture news tan 2
Deals

Amazon drops up to 35% off these Fossil smartwatches for men and women

Fossil continues to offer a full line of smartwatches for all types and budgets that complements every lifestyle. We've gathered here a few that are currently discounted by up to 35% at Amazon for you to check out.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
samsung galaxy note 10 deal
Deals

Save $100 on the new Samsung Galaxy Note 10 if you pre-order on Best Buy today

Best Buy will directly slash $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 when you reserve one on their website before its August 23, 2019 launch. This deal matches Samsung's store credit offer to anyone who pre-orders the Note 10.
Posted By Drake Hawkins