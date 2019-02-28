Digital Trends
You can now get the iPhone XR for only $19 a month with a trade-in

Jenifer Calle
iPhone XR
If you own a smartphone, the biggest discounts on flagship devices like Apple’s iPhone are hard to come by. Normally Apple’s iPhones deals require you to either sign on with a carrier or buy two devices to get one of them free. And if you don’t have the money to buy a device outright, trading in your old phone is a sweet option to get a discount. Apple recently expanded its iPhone upgrade plan in its Apple GiveBack promo to include the value of a trade-in of a current device, which makes getting the newest iPhone even more affordable.

Right now you can trade in your eligible smartphone, tablet, computer, watch, or other device for credit toward your next purchase when you answer a few online questions. Based on those answers you can be eligible to receive a competitive trade-in estimate or an Apple Store Gift Card that you can use at any time. Smartphones can be traded in for up to $500, tablets for up to $405, computers for up to $1,100, and watches for up to $191. If your device isn’t eligible for credit, Apple will recycle it for free. This way Apple guarantees that no matter the model or condition, it can turn it into something good for you and for the planet.

These monthly payment options are available in the U.S. for the iPhone 8, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6 Plus, and iPhone 6. For example, owners of iPhone 8 or iPhone 7 Plus can trade up to the iPhone XR now for $19 per month over two years. If you have your eye on the iPhone XS you can do monthly payments of $30 a month over two years. You also have the option to trade up to $449 for the iPhone XR or $699 for the iPhone XS.

For a full list take a look at the chart below.

apple iphone xr trade in offer

Take a look at your options and upgrade your phone to the latest iPhones. We’ve reviewed both the iPhone XS and iPhone XR and agree they are the top most powerful smartphones out in the market right now.

