Apple Labor Day Sales 2022: Best deals to shop now

Labor Day sales are here and if you’re looking to buy some new devices, we’ve got all the best Apple Labor Day deals neatly rounded up here.

With so many options to choose from, the Apple Labor Day sales can feel intimidating so we’ve picked out some of the best items including iPads, AirPods, and MacBook laptops, too. Whatever your budget or need, there’s something ideal for you below. Read on while we take you through the pick of the Apple Labor Day deals.

Apple TV 4K (32GB) — $120, was $179

The Apple TV 4K is a super-convenient way of streaming all your favorite shows and more. It has a powerful A12 Bionic chip that means it can handle everything going, right down to games. With Dolby Atmos support along with 4K High Frame Rate HDR with Dolby Vision, whatever you watch is going to look great. There’s support for all your favorite apps like Netflix, Disney Plus, and Amazon Prime Video, while the new Siri remote is a breeze to use thanks to its highly effective touch-enabled clickpad. If you want a simple-to-use streaming device to enhance your viewing experience, you can’t go wrong with this one.

Apple AirPods Pro — $180, was $249

Some of the best wireless earbuds around, the Apple AirPods Pro are great to pair up with your other Apple devices. They offer highly effective active noise cancellation so you can block outside noise and fully immerse yourself in music. As well as that, they have spatial audio with dynamic head tracking so that sound is placed all around you, just as if you were at a live concert. Adaptive EQ means that music is automatically tuned to the shape of your ears, so you get a more personal experience.

Apple AirPods Max — $429, was $549

The Apple AirPods Max are the most fun headphones we’ve come across in recent times, easily earning their place as some of the best headphones around. The shell is made from a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions with the headphones offering an Apple-designed dynamic driver to provide you with high-fidelity audio. The experience is further enhanced by spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, plus highly effective Active Noise Cancellation. With up to 20 hours of listening time from one charge, these are ideal to pair up with watching movies as well as listening to music.

Apple iPad Mini (64GB, Wi-Fi) — $460, was $499

The Apple iPad Mini is a powerhouse of a tablet for anyone looking for something portable yet mighty. It has a stylish 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and wide color support so whatever you watch looks great on it. Additionally, its A15 Bionic chip with Neural Engine ensures that it performs admirably whatever your plans. Landscape stereo speakers help with entertainment while there’s also a 12MP wide back camera and 12MP Ultra Wide front camera for taking video calls at a high quality. It’s a great all-rounder, capable of improving your work as well as your downtime.

Apple iPad Air (64GB, Wi-Fi) — $559, was $599

The iPad Air is one of the best iPads out there, unless you’re keen for the potentially excessive power of the iPad Pro. It has a stylish 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, P3 wide color, and an anti-reflective coating so it’s perfect for viewing in all conditions. Incorporating the Apple M1 chip seen in many MacBooks means that performance is fantastic so you can multitask as much as needed, or simply enjoy some gaming or TV shows. A 12MP wide camera and 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage support help for both fun and work-related video calls, while stereo landscape speakers mean you can always hear everyone clearly.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (64GB, Wi-Fi) — $999, was $1,099

The ultimate iPad, the Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch will be excessive for some people’s needs but if you want high-end performance in every way, this is a truly powerful tablet. It includes the Apple M1 chip seen in many MacBooks and the iPad Air, but it also has a gorgeous screen. It has a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color. Colors look fantastic while you also get smooth performance no matter how fast the action might get on screen. An extensive array of cameras including a 12MP wide camera, 10MP ultra-wide camera, and LiDAR scanner mean you get great video calls as well as immersive AR. A Thunderbolt port means you can hook the Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch up to other devices, too, including displays or docks.

Apple MacBook Air (M2) — $1,099, was $1,199

The Apple MacBook Air with M2 chip is the latest MacBook Air, offering fantastic performance and unbelievable battery life, while being impressively thin. Weighing just 2.7 pounds, this is a laptop to be reckoned with. Its M2 processor offers incredibly speedy performance no matter what you’re doing, with up to 18 hours of battery life meaning you’ll need to recharge far less often than you would expect. The 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display is a delight with 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide color, and support for 1 billion colors. Two Thunderbolt ports plus a 1080p FaceTime HD camera round off the great package. Most people will be more than happy with the MacBook Air thanks to how portable it is yet powerful.

13-inch Apple MacBook Pro (M2) — $1,228, was $1,299

One of the best MacBooks around, the 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro is a truly powerful laptop. It uses the latest Apple M2 chip with an 8-core CPU and 10-core CPU so its performance is unrivalled. Despite that, it still manages to have a remarkable battery life of 20 hours so you can use it all day long without a problem. Its gorgeous 13-inch Retina display offers 500 nits of brightness so it’s great to use outdoors and for watching all your favorite shows in style. Other features like two Thunderbolt ports prove useful if you want to hook it up to a display or dock. This is overkill for some users, but if you simply want or need the fastest MacBook around, you’re going to love it.

