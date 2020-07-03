Save $100 on the latest MacBook Air at Best Buy for 4th of July

Discounts on the Apple MacBook Air aren’t as commonplace as we’d all like them to be, so it’s awesome to see that right now, you can buy the latest MacBook Air at Amazon for only $900. That’s $100 off the list price. It’s all part of Amazon’s 4th of July sales so don’t expect this to be an offer that lasts for long.

The Apple MacBook Air is a stylish and lightweight MacOS-based laptop. It has a beautiful 13.3-inch Retina display that makes everything pop just right no matter what you’re doing thanks to its use of TrueTone technology, which supports a superior screen. Equipped with the latest 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, it’s perfect for all the productivity tasks you can think of making it a sweet deal for those working from home or students with a little more budget than most.

Alongside the latest processor, the MacBook Air also comes with 8GB of memory to help you juggle multiple tasks, along with 256GB of speedy SSD storage space so you won’t have to rely on storing files on the cloud. The laptop offers up to 11 hours of battery life so it’ll last you all working day without an issue, plus it has other neat features like a backlit Magic keyboard, Touch ID support, and two Thunderbolt 3/USB-C connectors.

Whether you want to use it to video conference with work colleagues or you need to complete presentations for class, the MacBook Air won’t miss a beat. It’s also great for using for streaming all the best content from Netflix and more, or simply browsing online. Weighing just under 3 pounds, it’s lightweight enough to be flexible for you to use wherever you want.

Simply put, if you’re in the market for the latest MacOS-based laptop or you’re keen to dive into MacOS for the first time, this MacBook Air is the perfect place to start. Ordinarily priced at $1,000, Amazon has taken a massive $100 off the usual price as part of its 4th of July sales. At $900, it’s the ideal time to switch over to MacOS. Be quick though. We can’t see stocks lasting with this one.

