Looking for a new laptop? As the Memorial Day sales continue to hit new highs — and new low prices — take one of these five fantastic laptop deals out for a spin, and watch your productivity soar to a whole new level along with them. With options like the Lenovo IdeaPad 1, HP 15-EF0023DX, Dell XPS 13, Microsoft Surface Laptop 2, and Apple MacBook Air, and prices starting from as low as $200, there’s bound to be something for everyone.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Laptop — $200, was $230

Starting off strong with one of the most affordable laptops out there is Lenovo with their IdeaPad 1. It’s not only light on the wallet, but also your back, weighing in at only 3.09 pounds. The 14-inch screen is optimal for portability without sacrificing too much display real estate. It is powered by an AMD A6-9220e processor with 4GB of RAM and an integrated AMD Radeon R4 graphics chipset, which may seem a bit lackluster, but for the user who only needs a portable computer to write up documents, organize files, and browse the internet, this is definitely what you need. It can’t handle heavy multitasking, gaming, or multimedia editing though, so if that’s what you need, then we suggest opting for another option on our list.

It can last up to eight hours on a single charge, so you won’t have to go socket-hunting after every few sessions. You can check out the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 on Best Buy where it’s on sale for only $20o, down from its retail price of $230.

HP 15-EF0023DX Laptop — $500, was $600

Up next is HP’s 15.6-inch, touch-screen 15-EF0023DX laptop The laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor with an insane 12GB of RAM for heavy multitasking, which, considering the price, is an absolute steal and is this laptop’s shining glory. The AMD Radeon Vega 8 graphics chipset might not be able to handle big games or video editing, but it’s decent for basic multimedia editing and light arcade games. If you’ll be taking part in voice calls or videoconferences, then the built-in webcam and dual-mic setup will simplify your setup.

For storage, the 15-EF0023DX boasts a 256GB SSD and it also comes with a built-in SD card reader for any photos you need to store. This way, you can skip out on buying any adapters, especially as the laptop has ports for every USB type available for well-rounded connectivity. It can last just over nine hours on a full charge, so you can continue working even past shift hours. If you want a deceptively simple laptop that can handle heavy multitasking, then you can’t go wrong with the HP 15-EF0023DX laptop. You can find it on Best Buy where it’s discounted from $600 to $500.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop — $700, was $1,019

If you want something a little more robust than the previous HP and Lenovo laptops, then the Dell XPS 13 might just be right up your alley. The 13.3-inch screen can display images in Full HD 1,920 x 1,080 resolution, so you don’t end up viewing or rendering pixelated images as you work. Under the hood, it packs an eighth-generation Intel Core i3 processor with 4GB of RAM for run-of-the-mill multitasking, like documentation, organization, and internet browsing.

The included 128GB SSD can store a small archive’s worth of files and documents, but an external drive can beef up storage if necessary. For teleconferences, the XPS 13 has a 720p webcam and a quad-array mic. If you want a good working laptop with Dell’s signature sturdiness, then you can find their XPS 13 on their site where it’s discounted by $319 or nearly a third of its retail price, letting you take it home for only $700.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 — $756, was $999

Don’t be fooled by the Microsoft Surface Laptop 2’s minimalistic design because this bad boy is arguably the most well-equipped among the listed laptops to handle moderate to heavy multitasking and intensive applications. It features the only eighth-generation Intel Core i5 processor on our roundup with 8GB of RAM, allowing it to handle heavier programs and files without the fans burning themselves out. The 13.5-inch touchscreen can also dish out images in stunning 2,256 x 1,504 resolution for you to enjoy photo editing, light gaming, and even movie watching in excellent detail.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 can store up to 128GB in its SSD, so you can store a multitude of files without worrying about the engine slowing down for a while. As the pièce de résistance, the laptop’s maximum battery runtime can last upwards of a whopping 14.5 hours. With this, you can squeeze in a few hours of gaming or maybe even catch up on your favorite shows after work. Because it’s only 2.76 pounds, you can take it just about anywhere without breaking a sweat. If you’re interested in an above-average jack-of-all-trades laptop, then the Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 is what you need. You can find it on Amazon where it’s discounted from its retail price of $999 down to just $756.

Apple MacBook Air (2020) — $950, was $1,000

Last but definitely not least is the latest Apple MacBook Air, released only this year with the most finely tuned, up-to-date specs on our list. For starters, the 13.3-inch screen’s 2,560 x 1,600 resolution is already visually impressive, but coupled with Apple’s Retina display technology, navigating the display feels buttery smooth with no visible lag whatsoever. The MacBook Air uses the latest 10-generation Intel Core i3 processor with a good 8GB of RAM for average clerical and/or academic multitasking in style and can easily handle basic photo editing.

The 256GB SSD is more than sufficient for storing most files without worrying about running out of space anytime soon. Additionally, an 11-hour battery life allows you to work for hours-on-end while simultaneously freeing you from the burden of a socket. If there had to be a drawback, it would be in its connectivity. With only two Thunderbolt ports and a headphone jack, you may need adapters to connect to external devices with different ports. Otherwise, this is a great lightweight laptop, weighing in at a feathery 2.8 pounds. If the Apple MacBook Air is what you’re looking for, you can find it on Best Buy where it’s discounted from $1,000 to just $950.

