If you need to upgrade your desktop setup or laptop, then looking through the latest Dell Cyber Monday deals should be your first priority. But it can be overwhelming and time-consuming to sift through all those deals yourself. And so, to speed up your search, we’ve put together this handy guide to the five best Dell Cyber Monday deals you need to know about today. Why? Because this year, speed is important and time is of the essence. Considering all of the supply issues, you don’t want to sit on a great deal too long because otherwise someone else will snatch that laptop right out from under you and you’ll be left sitting there staring at a sad, grayed-out “out of stock” button. So grab a brew, look through the deals below, and if you see something you like, hit that Buy Now button.

Today’s best Dell Cyber Monday deals

27-inch Dell Monitor (Full HD) — $180, was $310

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop — $200, was $389

32-inch Dell Curved 4K Monitor — $330, was $600

Dell XPS 13 Laptop — $650, was $950

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Laptop — $1,180, was $1,520

27-inch Dell Monitor (Full HD) — $180, was $310

Why buy:

Literally easy on the eyes: Has a flicker-free screen that reduces blue light and prioritizes the comfort of your eyes

Built-in HDMI ports for gaming and streaming

Modern and refined designed that fits in a home office or entertainment setup.

Perfect for casual gamers with its AMD FreeSync technology and up to 75Hz refresh rate

Casual gamers in need of a stylish work-ready PC monitor should be particularly interested in this Dell 27 monitor. It has everything you need to take on your favorite games, binge watch your favorite shows, and finish up those projects for work. This 27-inch Full HD monitor lets you do it all and makes sure your eyes keep up in comfort with its blue-light reducing ComfortView feature.

Gamers will appreciate the monitor’s AMD FreeSync technology and 75Hz refresh rate, while binge watchers will love its spacious display and ultra-thin bezels. You’ll also get HDMI ports, a display with an anti-glare coating, and LED backlighting.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop — $200, was $389

Why buy:

Comfortably roomy keyboard and touchpad

An expansive display with modern, three-sided, narrow bezels

Quick-charging battery: Up to 80% in an hour

Great lightweight option for students at a little over 3.5 pounds

Those searching through the best Cyber Monday laptop deals should make sure they don’t miss this Inspiron 15 3000 deal from Dell. It’s perfect for the students in your life. This lightweight and portable laptop has it all: a 15.6-inch HD display, an Intel Celeron processor, 128GB of solid-state drive storage, 4GB of RAM, Windows 11, and an HD webcam with built-in microphone.

With its large keycaps and roomy touchpad, you’ll be able to work comfortably. And the HD webcam is sure to capture you well during those online classes or video calls with your friends. You won’t have to wait long before your battery charges either because this Inspiron laptop comes with ExpressCharge, a feature that charges to over 50% in an hour.

32-inch Dell Curved 4K Monitor — $330, was $600

Why buy:

A brilliant display: It’s a 4K UHD monitor with support for HDR content playback

Built-in dual 5-watt speakers tuned by Waves MaxxAudio

Adjustable height and tilt feature for your viewing and gaming comfort

AMD FreeSync technology for gaming

Looking for the best Cyber Monday monitor deals or gaming PC Cyber Monday deals? Don’t forget to consider this Dell 32 curved monitor. It’s a great, elevated option for casual gamers looking for a more brilliant display — and that is exactly what you’ll get. The Dell 32 curved monitor features a 4K UHD display that also supports HDR content playback for the most immersive gaming and entertainment experience. When you buy this monitor, you’re getting one that also features a nearly 31.5-inch curved display, HDMI 2.0 ports, a 4ms response time, AMD FreeSync technology, WLED backlighting, and dual 5-watt speakers.

The curvature of the monitor also increases your field of view and is designed to enhance your movie-watching and gaming experience as well. If you want to feel like you’re literally in your favorite movie or game, this is the monitor for you.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop — $650, was $950

Why buy:

A vibrant Full HD display with three-sided narrow bezels and 400-nit brightness

A lightweight laptop (less than 3 pounds) and spacious storage (256GB)

Wide variety of ports including Thunderbolt 4

A backlit keyboard and fingerprint reader

The Dell XPS 13 laptop doesn’t top our list of the best laptops for nothing. It’s one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals you can get, bar none. But let’s dig deeper into why. With this deal, you’re getting a laptop that features an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, a backlit keyboard, a fingerprint reader, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HD webcam with built-in microphones, and a 13.3-inch FHD display with three-sided narrow bezels.

You’re getting all that in a relatively lightweight package (starting at less than 3 pounds). With this laptop, you can work hard and relax with your favorite shows anywhere. You can do it all with a laptop that looks modern and elegant to boot. It’s one of the best Dell XPS 13 Cyber Monday deals we’ve seen so far.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Laptop — $1,180, was $1,520

Why buy:

A Full HD+ touch display

Perfect for binge-watchers: A battery life of up to 14 hours while streaming

Cool security features: Has an infrared camera that supports Windows Hello and a fingerprint reader

Tons of storage

Dell’s 2-in-1 XPS 13 laptop is quite the deal today. Like the XPS 13, it’s a stellar laptop option that can do it all: work, school, or entertainment. But the 2-in-1 has a few nifty upgrades: an infrared camera that supports Windows Hello (a facial recognition security feature), spacious storage at 512GB, a strong hinge and touch display that enable this laptop to have different display positions, and a Full HD+ display.

You’ll also get an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, keyboard backlighting, a fingerprint reader, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HD webcam with built-in microphones, and an edge-to-edge keyboard. It’s built to handle all your work projects, but you can also just veg out with a marathon streaming session since this laptop has up to 14 hours of battery life.

