The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop, a popular device with a rating of 4.6 stars out of 5 stars with nearly 200 reviews on Dell’s website, is currently available for just $450 instead of its original price of $700. This is among the laptop deals that you can shop right now that will get you amazing value due to its performance and versatility, but you need to hurry if you’re interested. Dell’s $250 discount is part of its New Year Event sale, which could end at any moment, so take advantage of the offer as soon as possible to avoid the risk of missing out.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop

The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop is equipped with the AMD Ryzen 5 7530U processor, integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, which are more than enough to handle daily activities for work or school such as doing online research, typing reports, and building presentations. The device features a 14-inch touchscreen with Full HD+ resolution, which is perfect for watching streaming shows whenever you’re taking a break, and it runs on Windows 11 Home, which is pre-installed in its 512GB SSD.

As it falls under the category of convertible 2-in-1 laptops, which our laptop buying guide explains as a device that can switch from laptop mode to tablet mode by flipping its display under its keyboard, the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop will match any situation. You’ll enjoy the utility of a keyboard and the convenience of a touchscreen in one package, with your choice between four modes depending on what you need — clamshell, media, tent, and tablet.

If you’re on the hunt for 2-in-1 laptop deals, this offer from Dell’s New Year Event sale will be hard to refuse — the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop for just $450, for savings of $250 on its original price of $700. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on this bargain though, or when stocks will run out, so you’re going to have to push through with your purchase immediately. If you keep delaying the transaction, you may miss this chance of getting the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop for much cheaper than usual.

