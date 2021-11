This Dell XPS 13 Cyber Monday deal is, by far, one of the best we’ve found that’s still available: A massive $300 discount on the Dell XPS 13, dropping the price from $950 to only $650. Like most of the last-minute Cyber Monday deals, there’s only a small amount of stock set aside for this particular offer, and considering many people are shopping the few Cyber Monday laptop deals that are still available, it won’t last long.

Today’s best Dell XPS 13 Cyber Monday deal

Why Buy:

The best laptop out there right now

Effortlessly stylish

Lightweight design for a 13.3-inch laptop

Speedy performance

Right now, you can grab the latest model of the touchscreen Dell XPS 13 laptop for $680 with free shipping — which is $370 off the normal price! If you’ve been paying attention, that is certainly one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals available.

There’s a reason why the Dell XPS 13 earned a spot on not only our list of the best Dell laptops but also on our list of the best laptops money can buy. It’s powerful, offers excellent battery life, and is a “stylish trendsetter” that’s absolutely stunning to look at. But far beyond all of that, there’s plenty of power under the hood, and it offers a user-friendly and enjoyable experience.

The full specifications include an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 quad-core processor capable of clock speeds up to 4.2GHz. It also has 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM at 4267MHz, a 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 solid-state drive, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. The 13.3-inch FHD touschreen runs at a native resolution of 1920 x 1080 and has ultra-thin InfinityEdge bezels. You also get Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 (2×2), Bluetooth 5.1 wireless connectivity, and the CNC machined aluminum chassis, and all of it feels great thanks to its lightweight design.

Normally, you’d be paying $1049 for the latest Dell XPS 13 laptop, but thanks to a crazy XPS 13 Cyber Monday deal, Dell has knocked $270 off the price. That means you can grab it right now for $680 with free shipping and have it delivered to your doorstep within the next couple of days. If you’re interested, act soon — we’re already seeing some waiting times on Dell’s site, and it looks like this deal is in high demand! There’s an extremely good chance this discount won’t even last until the end of the day. So what are you waiting for? Shop this incredible Dell XPS 13 Cyber Monday deal now!

