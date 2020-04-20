Drown out the kids with three-month free trial of Apple Music

Right now, you can enjoy a free three-month Apple Music subscription, and we really can’t see why you wouldn’t want to do so. With no commitment and the ability to cancel at any time, this is a fantastic deal for anyone who loves listening to music, giving you instant access to more than 60 million tracks.

Since launching in 2015, Apple Music has gone from strength to strength and it’s now the best-loved music streaming service in the United States. The service was able to surpass rival Spotify for a few key reasons, chief among them being the fact that Apple Music offers human-run radio stations that offer listeners a personalized touch alongside the power of its A.I.-based recommendations. In addition, there’s extensive Siri support so you can easily ask the service to do everything from play a specific song to seek out a specific number 1 song from a certain week of the year.

Apple Music also offers far more tracks available to stream than its rivals, including Spotify or Amazon Music, so you’ll never run out of options for what to listen to next.

Don’t be worried that you’ll need an Apple device to use Apple Music either. The service is compatible with all other major hardware, including Android, Sonos speakers, and Windows. Of course, if you want to be able to use Siri with it, you’ll need to use an Apple TV, iPad, iPhone, or Mac, but the rest of the functionality is there no matter what device you use.

Right now, a three-month subscription is entirely free. All you have to do is remember to cancel it any time during those three months so it doesn’t automatically renew. If you really want, you can even schedule cancellation moments after signing up and you’ll still have access for the next three months.

If you choose to subscribe after that time, there are a few different deals available to you. The standard single-user subscription plan costs $10 per month, while Apple Music Student is $5 per month for eligible students. Households can also take advantage of Apple Music Family which is $15 per month and allows up to six people to enjoy Apple Music.

Whatever you decide to do, now is the ideal time to check out Apple Music entirely free.

