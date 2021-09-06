Even the Apple Pencil has a $30 discount for Labor Day

The Labor Day sales have brought a few surprise discounts to the table, and that includes $30 off the latest Apple Pencil at Amazon, bringing it down to just $100. A rare discount for the convenient Apple accessory, this is a fantastic time to treat yourself to the latest gadget for less than usual. Be quick though as we’re expecting stock to fly out at this price.

The Apple Pencil (2nd generation) is “everyone’s new iPad sidekick” according to our review. Pair it up with one of the best iPads and you can’t go wrong. It’s compatible with the iPad Air (4th generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th and 5th generation) as well as the iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd and 3rd generation) enabling you to bring your work to life effortlessly.

With imperceptible lag, pixel-perfect precision, and fantastic tilt and pressure sensitivity, it transforms into your favorite creative instrument, paintbrush, or anything else you want to create with. Simply put, it makes painting, sketching, and doodling a breeze, plus you can take notes with it, which could be great in class.

The convenience continues with its storage options as it magnetically attaches to your iPad Pro and iPad Air and also charges wirelessly. What more could you want from such a cool and practical pencil? It’s the ideal way to turn your tablet into a sketching device and enjoy a new hobby or skill.

Normally priced at $130, the Apple Pencil rarely sees a discount but this Labor Day, you can buy it from Amazon for just $100. That’s over 22% off the usual price, making it an incredibly tempting deal for the creatives amongst us or simply for those looking to take notes more conveniently. You’ll need to be quick though as we seriously can’t see stock sticking around for long at this price.

Looking to upgrade your Apple gear even further? With plenty of Labor Day Apple sales, there’s no shortage of options out there. Whether you’re looking for the best iPad deals or more general tablet deals, there’s something for every budget and need, thanks to these sales.

