Even the Apple Pencil has a $30 discount for Labor Day

The Labor Day sales have brought a few surprise discounts to the table, and that includes $30 off the latest Apple Pencil at Amazon, bringing it down to just $100. A rare discount for the convenient Apple accessory, this is a fantastic time to treat yourself to the latest gadget for less than usual. Be quick though as we’re expecting stock to fly out at this price.

The Apple Pencil (2nd generation) is “everyone’s new iPad sidekick” according to our review. Pair it up with one of the best iPads and you can’t go wrong. It’s compatible with the iPad Air (4th generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th and 5th generation) as well as the iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd and 3rd generation) enabling you to bring your work to life effortlessly.

With imperceptible lag, pixel-perfect precision, and fantastic tilt and pressure sensitivity, it transforms into your favorite creative instrument, paintbrush, or anything else you want to create with. Simply put, it makes painting, sketching, and doodling a breeze, plus you can take notes with it, which could be great in class.

The convenience continues with its storage options as it magnetically attaches to your iPad Pro and iPad Air and also charges wirelessly. What more could you want from such a cool and practical pencil? It’s the ideal way to turn your tablet into a sketching device and enjoy a new hobby or skill.

Normally priced at $130, the Apple Pencil rarely sees a discount but this Labor Day, you can buy it from Amazon for just $100. That’s over 22% off the usual price, making it an incredibly tempting deal for the creatives amongst us or simply for those looking to take notes more conveniently. You’ll need to be quick though as we seriously can’t see stock sticking around for long at this price.

More Apple deals

Looking to upgrade your Apple gear even further? With plenty of Labor Day Apple sales, there’s no shortage of options out there. Whether you’re looking for the best iPad deals or more general tablet deals, there’s something for every budget and need, thanks to these sales.

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$180 $249
With noise cancellation, water resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Buy at Amazon
Free $10 Best Buy gift card

$100 Apple Gift Card + $10 Best Buy eGift Card

$100
Score a $10 gift card with the purchase of a $100 Apple gift card. The Apple gift card is good for everything from Apple Store purchases to the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV, and more.
Buy at Best Buy

Apple iPad Air 2020 (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB, 4th Generation)

$500 $600
You can do more with this lightweight iPad Air. Upgrade the way you take down notes and edit presentations for your meetings. Catching up through FaceTime is even better with its 7MP front camera.
Buy at Best Buy

Apple iPad Mini 2019 (Wi-Fi, 64GB)

$300 $400
The iPad Mini is one of the best gadgets for your parents. It delivers basic but quality features which they will surely enjoy. Let them capture memories with the 8MP back camera and 7MP front camera.
Buy at Best Buy

Apple MagSafe Wireless Charger for iPhone and AirPods

$34 $39
Effortlessly juice up your iPhone and AirPods (with a wireless charging case) with the official MagSafe charging pad from Apple. Compatible with the iPhone 8 and later models.
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Max Headphones

$490 $549
With their exquisite build quality and super sound, the new AirPods Max over-ear wireless headphones are made for true audiophiles (and true Apple fans).
Buy at Amazon
