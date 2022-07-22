The Apple Watch 7 is $50 off right now

A great smartwatch could be the most valuable device you own. Not only does it give you access to a plethora of health and fitness tracking features, but it also lets you reduce your phone use. You can respond to messages, control your music, and navigate without having to pull your phone out of your pocket. That’s why we wanted to share one of the best smartwatch deals we found on Amazon today. Right now, you can pick up the Apple Watch Series 7 for just $350, a $50 discount on the regular price of $400. That’s easily one of the best Apple deals around. Keep reading to learn why you need to take advantage of Apple Watch deals like this.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch 7

When we reviewed the Apple Watch Series 7, we called it “the best smartwatch you can buy, by far.” It’s easily one of the best smartwatches on the market right now, with several design improvements over its predecessors. The most significant change is to the display, with smaller bezels and more screen space without significantly changing the watch’s size. This allows you to see more content and navigate through the interface easily. It’s also more durable than ever, with a tough exterior that’s resistant to cracks and scratches.

The Apple Watch 7 has also improved the series’ health and fitness tracking options. It can take measurements of your heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and electrocardiogram readings, all of which can be viewed later through the Apple Health app. You can also get automatic alerts when your heart rate or blood oxygen levels seem unusual. In addition, it automatically tracks the most popular workouts such as running and swimming, and offers manual tracking for many more. This smartwatch seamlessly integrates with your iOS experience, allowing you to view maps, reply to messages, and check notifications on the watch. If you need even more functionality, you can look through the thousands of apps available for WatchOS.

This is the perfect time to get the latest Apple Watch because of a steep discount. Today, you can pick up the Apple Watch 7 for only $350, a significant $50 off the regular price of $400. That’s an amazing price for the latest and greatest smartwatch money can buy. Hit the Buy Now button below as soon as possible — there’s no telling when this deal expires.

