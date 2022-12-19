 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Get an Apple Watch for $199, delivered by December 22

Aaron Mamiit
By
The screen of the Apple Watch SE showing its apps.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

The Apple Watch SE is a cheap way to test out whether you want an Apple Watch, or a smartwatch at all. The 40mm version of the wearable device is available for just $199 after an $80 discount to its sticker price of $279, in one of the most popular Apple Watch deals from the retailer with more than 1,000 units sold over the past 24 hours. Finalize the purchase now to make sure that you avail the price cut, and to get the Apple Watch SE by December 14 — well before the rush of the holiday season.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch SE

The first-generation Apple Watch SE was rolled out in September 2020, but after more than two years, it’s still a worthwhile purchase, even with the recent release of the second-generation Apple Watch SE. Between the Apple Watch SE 2 and Apple Watch SE, going for the older and cheaper model is acceptable because there’s no change in cases sizes and display resolution, battery life and charging time are similar, they have the same sensors such as a heart rate monitor and an accelerometer, and they’re both capable of running Apple’s WatchOS 9.

The health and fitness features of the first-generation Apple Watch SE includes sleep monitoring, workout tracking, and irregular heart rhythm detection. That’s not the only draw of the wearable device though. It’s very easy to pair with your iPhone, its response to commands is almost instant, and the Digital Crown —  the rotating button at the side that you use to navigate — is a joy to use. You’ll receive notifications from your apps without having to take out your smartphone, and it works with Apple Pay for even more convenience.

Related

Get the 40mm version of the first-generation Apple Watch SE from Walmart’s Apple deals for a very cheap $199, for $80 in savings from its sticker price of $279. It may be the perfect holiday gift for a loved one or for yourself, but you need to hurry because we’re not sure how long stocks will last. If you want to buy the first-generation Apple Watch SE for its lowered price, and if you wish to get it before shipping channels get congested, you need to send in your order immediately.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch
A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.
This is your last chance to get this 15-inch Windows laptop for under $200
gateway 14 1 inch ultra slim notebook laptop deal walmart november 2022 lifestyle portable
Stream international Netflix and more with NordVPN – now 64% off
The best VPN for Mac is NordVPN.
Stay productive, proactive, and protected with the Setapp software bundle
Working on computer lifestyle image
Selling fast: Get a 3-pack of Arlo home security cameras for $99
Arlo Essential full shot
You won’t believe how cheap this ultrawide monitor deal is at Walmart
An ultrawide curved monitor showing a rainbow image.
Amazon is having a flash sale on Apple products – iPad and more
The screen of the MacBook Air M2.
Samsung’s 50-inch Frame TV is $400 off today
Samsung's The Frame 4K TV with artwork on the display.
Save over $2000 on Lenovo laptops, gaming PCs and more
Lenovo ThinkPad Z16 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.
There’s a huge Dell laptop and gaming PC sale happening today
A Dell XPS 15 laptop on an office desk next to a monitor.
Save up to 66% on laptops, gaming PCs in HP’s holiday sale
The HP Victus 15L gaming PC on a desk.
Argentina vs. France live stream: Watch the World Cup Final for free
The FIFA World Cup trophy held aloft by a group of hands.
There’s a massive sale on solar generators happening right now
Bluetti EB3A solar generator and portable power station is easy to carry.