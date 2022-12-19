Get an Apple Watch for $199, delivered by December 22

The Apple Watch SE is a cheap way to test out whether you want an Apple Watch, or a smartwatch at all. The 40mm version of the wearable device is available for just $199 after an $80 discount to its sticker price of $279, in one of the most popular Apple Watch deals from the retailer with more than 1,000 units sold over the past 24 hours. Finalize the purchase now to make sure that you avail the price cut, and to get the Apple Watch SE by December 14 — well before the rush of the holiday season.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch SE

The first-generation Apple Watch SE was rolled out in September 2020, but after more than two years, it’s still a worthwhile purchase, even with the recent release of the second-generation Apple Watch SE. Between the Apple Watch SE 2 and Apple Watch SE, going for the older and cheaper model is acceptable because there’s no change in cases sizes and display resolution, battery life and charging time are similar, they have the same sensors such as a heart rate monitor and an accelerometer, and they’re both capable of running Apple’s WatchOS 9.

The health and fitness features of the first-generation Apple Watch SE includes sleep monitoring, workout tracking, and irregular heart rhythm detection. That’s not the only draw of the wearable device though. It’s very easy to pair with your iPhone, its response to commands is almost instant, and the Digital Crown — the rotating button at the side that you use to navigate — is a joy to use. You’ll receive notifications from your apps without having to take out your smartphone, and it works with Apple Pay for even more convenience.

Get the 40mm version of the first-generation Apple Watch SE from Walmart’s Apple deals for a very cheap $199, for $80 in savings from its sticker price of $279. It may be the perfect holiday gift for a loved one or for yourself, but you need to hurry because we’re not sure how long stocks will last. If you want to buy the first-generation Apple Watch SE for its lowered price, and if you wish to get it before shipping channels get congested, you need to send in your order immediately.

