Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Apple Watch SE discounted today

Smartwatches have started proliferating the industry in the past few years, and there have been some great strides in terms of features and tech when it comes to these little utility tools. Currently, Samsung and Apple are the two biggest players in the game when it comes to all-around smartwatches, and if you’ve wanted to pick one up from these companies, you’re in luck! Amazon has a great deal for each one of these watches, whether you’re an Apple user or an Android user, and if neither of these interests you, we have a ton of other great smartwatch deals to pick from.

Apple Watch SE — $244, was $279

The Apple Watch SE is the budget version of Apple’s smartwatches, in the same way that the iPhone SE is a budget version of their iPhone. Even so, it still has many great features, and at just $244 from Amazon, it’s a great deal. One of the best parts of the Apple Watch SE is its health and fitness tracking, which includes things like a sleep monitor, a heart rate monitor, an activity tracker, and GPS. The latter two work together to help you track things like your runs and pacing and help you identify trends. While this version doesn’t have cellular, you can still tie it to your phone using Bluetooth and get text messages, phone calls, and notifications. Of course, if you want something a little bit more powerful, we have some other Apple Watch deals that include the Apple Watch Series 7.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 — $290, was $330

If you’re an Android user and want the best smartwatch that combines fitness tracking, then the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is it, and at just $290 on Amazon, it’s a pretty good deal. One significant change to the Watch 4 compared to the Watch 3 is that it now uses Wear OS rather than Samsung’s watch OS, which means better integration into the Android ecosystem. It also has a better overall health and fitness management system, including an improved heart rate monitor that can do things like detecting atrial fibrillation. It’s pretty comfortable to wear too, and the fact that it does auto-tracking for activities means you can go about your fitness or active lifestyle while still knowing that everything is being tracked. Of course, for some, that may be a bit too much or cost a bit too much, in which case, check out some of our other Samsung Galaxy Watch deals for something that suits your needs better.

