Amazon slashes $80 off the new Apple Watch Series 3

Chances are you’ve seen someone talking to their wrist or playing around with their smartwatch. It’s easy to see why smartwatches are the most popular tech wearables. The convenience of being able to check your weather, calendar, music, notifications, and more all without taking out your phone is worth the hefty price tag. If you want to get your hands on the most sought after smartwatch, the Apple Watch it’s best to keep an eye out for those rare deals. While you won’t find any crazy deals for the latest Apple Watch Series 4, right now Amazon is discounting the Apple Watch Series 3.

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm)

apple watch fitbit deals amazon walmart series 3 gps

This Apple Watch Series 3 is the smaller 38mm screen with GPS and comes in a black sport band. Switching your Apple Watch face or Apple Watch band is the best way to personalize your Apple Watch. The Apple Watch Series 3 is great for tracking your activity. You can play music and stream podcasts during your run, while also monitoring your heart rate and movement. You can also use Siri to make calls and receive notifications straight to your smartwatch.

Normally priced at $279, Amazon is discounting the Apple Watch to just $199, which saves you a sweet $80 off.

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 42mm)

amazon apple watch series 3 valentines day sale white

This Apple Watch Series 3 is the larger 42mm model with GPS only. Its larger display offers more pixels, and the text appears slightly larger in some places. You can receive notifications on text messages, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and more. The device can run up to 18 hours on one battery charge, and it’s water resistant up to 50 meters. Use it as a fitness tracker to help track your heart rate, walking, running, cycling, swimming, and more.

Normally priced at $309, with this sale it is down to $229, which saves you $80 off.

More Smartwatch Deals

If you were looking to snag some other sweet discounts on some great smartwatches, there are a lot of new models to choose from that include music, chat, fitness tracking, and heart rate monitoring, among other features. We’ve narrowed your search for deals down to the list below.

  • Samsung Gear S3 Frontier — $19 off
  • Samsung Gear S2 Smartwatch — $100 off
  • Fitbit Alta HR — $31 off

Are you looking for some other great stuff? Find smartwatch deals, Apple Watch deals, Fitbit deals, and more, prepared for you on our curated deals page, and be sure to follow us on Twitter.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

