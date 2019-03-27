Amazon slashes $80 off the new Apple Watch Series 3

Share

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm)

This Apple Watch Series 3 is the smaller 38mm screen with GPS and comes in a black sport band. Switching your Apple Watch face or Apple Watch band is the best way to personalize your Apple Watch. The Apple Watch Series 3 is great for tracking your activity. You can play music and stream podcasts during your run, while also monitoring your heart rate and movement. You can also use Siri to make calls and receive notifications straight to your smartwatch.

Normally priced at $279, Amazon is discounting the Apple Watch to just $199, which saves you a sweet $80 off.

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 42mm)

This Apple Watch Series 3 is the larger 42mm model with GPS only. Its larger display offers more pixels, and the text appears slightly larger in some places. You can receive notifications on text messages, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and more. The device can run up to 18 hours on one battery charge, and it’s water resistant up to 50 meters. Use it as a fitness tracker to help track your heart rate, walking, running, cycling, swimming, and more.

Normally priced at $309, with this sale it is down to $229, which saves you $80 off.

If you were looking to snag some other sweet discounts on some great smartwatches, there are a lot of new models to choose from that include music, chat, fitness tracking, and heart rate monitoring, among other features. We’ve narrowed your search for deals down to the list below.

