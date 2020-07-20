3 Apple deals you can’t afford to miss this Monday

Tired of searching for the best Apple Watch deals and iPad deals? You’re in luck — we’ve rounded up three Apple deals you absolutely can’t afford to miss today. What’s on offer? The Apple Watch Series 3, Apple HomePod, and Apple iPad Mini — and with pricing starting at only $170, there’s bound to be something for everyone.

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm) — $170, was $199

If you’ve ever wanted a high-grade watch with more features than a regular wristwatch, the Apple Watch Series 3 is exactly what you’re looking for. It’s more than just a watch — it’s a second iPhone you can access directly from your wrist. Of course, it’s a given that it can tell the time. It can also do a number of other things like keep track of your calendar notifications, alarms, reminders, and even maps. You can even make transactions at cashiers with Apple Pay, play music, call your emergency hotline, and ping your iPhone if it ever goes missing.

If you’ve got an iPhone, you won’t need to take it out of your pocket if you receive calls or texts because you can reply to messages and answer calls directly through the Apple Watch. It even works with social media apps that you can download from the App Store, so you’ll always be notified about friends’ birthdays and anniversaries as they come up. If you’re in a situation where you’d prefer not to press any buttons, the Watch comes with Siri for easy voice-automated convenience.

The Series 3 is also a remarkably simple fitness tracker for any budding health enthusiasts who want to take their workouts out of the gym. It keeps track of each of your workouts, down to the decimal point, so even when you’re out on a mountain trail, you’ll always know just how high you are, how fast you’re moving, and what your time, distance, and even heart rate are. Oceans and pools won’t be a problem either as the Apple Watch is waterproof, making it safe to take wherever you go. If you want a top-notch wristwatch, the Apple Watch Series 3 is the way to go. Starting from only $170 on Amazon, it’s an absolute steal.

BUY NOW

Apple HomePod — $200, was $300

Next up is the Apple HomePod, a state-of-the-art smart speaker that can turn any house into a home. It’s jam-packed with a slew of amazing features to ensure you get the premium listening experience you paid for. As soon as it’s paired to your phone, it’s ready to go, automatically scanning the room with its spatial awareness technology to learn where the sound will go and how you can listen to it best. Its 360-degree speakers then adjust themselves to ensure that the best beats and bass drops never land on deaf ears — or walls — amplifying every sound to transform your living room into a disco in seconds. Apple has never been one to disappoint when it comes to sound quality, and the HomePod is definitely no exception.

If you’ve got a request for Siri, even if you’re at the other end of the room, the Apple HomePod can hear you as if you were speaking right into its six-microphone array, ready to listen to your every request no matter where you are. This way, you won’t need to shout if you want to be heard. Equipped with an A8 chip, the HomePod is also easily one of the smartest home speakers around, allowing it to do everything you would need to do with your phone without you needing to lift a finger. It can even learn how to adjust to your lifestyle and specific wants and needs, making life as simple as possible. No matter how mundane your whims are — like adding calendar alerts, clock alarms, texting friends, or just turning on the lights — the HomePod’s got you covered.

With a generous $100 discount, there’s no better time than now to experience the convenience of the Apple HomePod for yourself. Head on over to Best Buy and take it out for a spin for only $200, down from its retail price of $300.

BUY NOW

Apple iPad Mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB) — $350, was $400

Sometimes, bigger isn’t always better, and there’s no better way to prove that than with the Apple iPad Mini. When it comes to iPad deals, the Mini is always desirable and for good reason, offering virtually the same capabilities but on a significantly more compact scale. The 7.9-inch screen is designed with Apple’s proprietary Retina display, eliminating any lag or pixelation for seamlessly fluid navigation while also emboldening colors for intense vibrancy that would make any picture pop. It even comes in a resolution of 2,048 x 1,536, making visual output even greater than that of a standard 1080p monitor.

Inside its sleek and slim chassis, the iPad Mini is packed with an A12 Bionic chip, allowing it to handle a myriad of processes simultaneously, turning your productivity up to 11 without sacrificing form or function. The iPad Mini can also double as a makeshift camera thanks to its seven- and eight-megapixel front and rear cameras that can each take videos in 1080p resolution. If you’d prefer to augment your user experience even further, you can opt to get an additional Apple Pencil, giving you total control over the iPad without ever needing to use your fingers. Additionally, you can write and draw with ease, not having to worry about fat-fingering your signature every few attempts.

In terms of storage space though, this iPad Mini is a bit lacking due to its bare 64GB capacity, only allowing it to store a handful of apps and files before filling itself up. This is easily remedied, however, thanks to iCloud. Besides that, it’s essentially as good as a regular iPad with the added benefit of extra portability. If you’re interested, you can check out the iPad Mini on Best Buy where it’s currently on sale for only $350, down $50 from its retail price, with three colors to choose from.

BUY NOW

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations