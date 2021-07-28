  1. Deals
Apple Watch 3, Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 get massive price cuts at Amazon

By

If you’re looking for smartwatch deals, either to finally buy yourself a wearable device or to give one as a gift to a loved one, you’re likely on the hunt for Apple Watch deals or Samsung Galaxy Watch deals. The Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch are among the most popular smartwatches on the market because of their stylish designs, health-related features, and intuitive software.

Amazon, a reliable source of discounts on smartwatches, is currently selling the 42mm, GPS version of the Apple Watch Series 3 at $30 off, bringing its price down to $199 from its original price of $229, and the 45mm, GPS and LTE version Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 at $50 off, lowering its price to $430 from its original price of $480.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 — $430, was $480

The Apple Watch Series 3, originally released in 2017, may still be considered a hidden gem despite the presence of the Apple Watch SE. The Apple Watch 3, which is cheaper compared with the Apple Watch SE, should be seen as an alternative to other fitness-focused wearable devices on the market, such as those from Fitbit or Garmin. It uses the same Activity Ring system that’s seen in the more recent models of the Apple Watch, as well as Apple’s Health app to store data.

Even if it’s four years old, the Apple Watch Series 3 will still look nice on your wrist, with the case back made of composite material preventing a buildup of sweat. It’s compatible with any Apple Watch strap, so you won’t miss out on any new designs that catch your eye.

The Apple Watch Series 3 is highly recommended if you want an Apple Watch, but you’ve got a tight budget. It’s even more affordable through Walmart’s $30 discount for the 42mm, GPS version of the wearable device, bringing its price down to $199 from its original price of $229. It’s unclear how long Amazon’s stocks will last, though, so if you’re already looking forward to wearing the Apple Watch Series 3 on your wrist, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

Picture shows a black Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 on a black strap

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 features a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED screen that looks sharp and colorful on your wrist, with the option for an always-on screen that makes it look like a traditional watch. The smartwatch is powered by Samsung’s Tizen software instead of Google’s WearOS, and it offers all of the usual fitness monitoring tools that you expect.

When comparing the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and Apple Watch Series 6, the standout feature of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is its rotating bezel, which you can turn to scroll through the wearable device’s apps instead of tapping on the display. This prevents you from blocking your view of the screen and keeps it free from smudges.

There are a lot of things to like about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, which has developed into a worthy challenger to the Apple Watch. If you want to own one, you shouldn’t miss this chance to purchase the 45mm, GPS and LTE version of the wearable device for $430, after a $50 discount by Amazon to its original price of $480. There’s no telling when the deal will disappear, so if you don’t want to miss out on this special offer, you should click that Buy Now button immediately.

More Apple Watch deals and Samsung Galaxy Watch deals

Walmart’s discounts for the Apple Watch Series 3 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 are tempting, but there are more smartwatch deals out there if you want to take a look at other options. We’ve gathered some of the best Apple Watch deals and Samsung Galaxy Watch deals from different retailers, so you won’t have to go anywhere else.

Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm)

$249 $280
Featuring a wide array of convenient features, the Apple Watch SE is an excellent budget-friendly option for power users looking for an upgraded way of life and access to the world on their wrist.
Buy at Walmart

6-pack Screen Protector for Apple Watch 38mm

$3 $10
This six-pack of screen protectors works for Series 1, 2, and 3. Each protector has 99.9% high-definition transparency and high sensitivity.
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Nike Series 6 (GPS, 44mm)

$349 $429
For the professional athlete who wouldn't be caught dead without a state-of-the-art smartwatch to keep track of stats and timestamps, the Apple Watch Nike Series 6 is the ultimate workout companion.
Buy at Amazon
Renewed

Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) (Renewed)

$290 $320
With GPS and cellular you can make calls, send texts, get directions, and much more all from your wrist. Professionally cleaned, inspected, and tested.
Buy at Amazon
With trade-in

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (44mm, GPS, Bluetooth)

$100 $270
This smart wearable has enhanced sleep tracking analysis, auto workout tracking, and pace coaching. It's also one of our favorite Apple Watch alternatives.
Buy at Samsung
REFURBISHED

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (44mm, Renewed)

$148 $230
Looking for a stylish smartwatch that doubles as a fully-featured fitness tracker? This is the watch for you. With comprehensive exercise tracking and a rotating bezel, this is a must-buy.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm, Bluetooth)

$350 $400
This stylish watch packs the power of a phone, watch, and fitness tracker into one sleek package for those looking to trade in. It doesn't have LTE, but it's still a worthy choice.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (40mm, GPS)

$230 $250
The stylish smartwatch for Android people who love to stay fit, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 is a great looking smartwatch that performs exceptionally well to boot. Now an absolute steal.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active (40mm)

$170 $200
It may be an older model, but the Galaxy Watch Active is still a great choice for those looking to get fit, with activity tracking, sleep monitoring, and long battery life.
Buy at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (GPS, 45mm)

$380 $430
With intuitive fitness features, health monitoring, and GPS, the 45mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is designed for active types yet looks great on your wrist too.
Buy at Best Buy
