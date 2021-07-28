Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you’re looking for smartwatch deals, either to finally buy yourself a wearable device or to give one as a gift to a loved one, you’re likely on the hunt for Apple Watch deals or Samsung Galaxy Watch deals. The Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch are among the most popular smartwatches on the market because of their stylish designs, health-related features, and intuitive software.

Amazon, a reliable source of discounts on smartwatches, is currently selling the 42mm, GPS version of the Apple Watch Series 3 at $30 off, bringing its price down to $199 from its original price of $229, and the 45mm, GPS and LTE version Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 at $50 off, lowering its price to $430 from its original price of $480.

Apple Watch Series 3 — $199, was $229

The Apple Watch Series 3, originally released in 2017, may still be considered a hidden gem despite the presence of the Apple Watch SE. The Apple Watch 3, which is cheaper compared with the Apple Watch SE, should be seen as an alternative to other fitness-focused wearable devices on the market, such as those from Fitbit or Garmin. It uses the same Activity Ring system that’s seen in the more recent models of the Apple Watch, as well as Apple’s Health app to store data.

Even if it’s four years old, the Apple Watch Series 3 will still look nice on your wrist, with the case back made of composite material preventing a buildup of sweat. It’s compatible with any Apple Watch strap, so you won’t miss out on any new designs that catch your eye.

The Apple Watch Series 3 is highly recommended if you want an Apple Watch, but you’ve got a tight budget. It’s even more affordable through Walmart’s $30 discount for the 42mm, GPS version of the wearable device, bringing its price down to $199 from its original price of $229. It’s unclear how long Amazon’s stocks will last, though, so if you’re already looking forward to wearing the Apple Watch Series 3 on your wrist, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 — $430, was $480

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 features a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED screen that looks sharp and colorful on your wrist, with the option for an always-on screen that makes it look like a traditional watch. The smartwatch is powered by Samsung’s Tizen software instead of Google’s WearOS, and it offers all of the usual fitness monitoring tools that you expect.

When comparing the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and Apple Watch Series 6, the standout feature of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is its rotating bezel, which you can turn to scroll through the wearable device’s apps instead of tapping on the display. This prevents you from blocking your view of the screen and keeps it free from smudges.

There are a lot of things to like about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, which has developed into a worthy challenger to the Apple Watch. If you want to own one, you shouldn’t miss this chance to purchase the 45mm, GPS and LTE version of the wearable device for $430, after a $50 discount by Amazon to its original price of $480. There’s no telling when the deal will disappear, so if you don’t want to miss out on this special offer, you should click that Buy Now button immediately.

More Apple Watch deals and Samsung Galaxy Watch deals

Walmart’s discounts for the Apple Watch Series 3 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 are tempting, but there are more smartwatch deals out there if you want to take a look at other options. We’ve gathered some of the best Apple Watch deals and Samsung Galaxy Watch deals from different retailers, so you won’t have to go anywhere else.

