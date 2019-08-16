Share

Smartwatches are getting more and more popular these days, but they still haven’t caught on in a big way compared to smartphones. Even so, Apple brought its name to the world of wearables with its iconic Apple Watch which has now become one of the company’s finest offerings. The Apple Watch Series 4 is the newest addition in this lineup, and Amazon has the cellular model on sale right now. This deal applies to a variety of color and style options, although the lowest sale price we’ve seen is $449 for the 40mm version and $479 for the 44mm version – both $50 less than their usual price tags.

The latest Series 4 might even be Apple’s best product yet. This fourth-generation Apple Watch took all the good stuff from its predecessor, the Series 3, and tossed in new specs and features that make it a joy to use. It received an elusive 5-out-of-5 star rating from the Digital Trends review team, raving that it’s the best smartwatch you can buy.

The Series 4 flaunts the largest display we’ve seen on the Apple Watch yet, which is a big step up in terms of design and usability. It has the best wearable software platform out there, offering touches that make the experience fun and convenient. There’s the raise-to-speak feature for Siri, the Walkie-Talkie mode for real-time chatting with other Apple Watch owners, and so much more. Notifications are interactive and rich in detail, good enough to replace your smartphone for a short time.

Major new additions can be seen in the health and fitness category. Apple added an electrocardiogram to the watch, which is helpful in detecting an irregular heartbeat. It can also warn you when your heart rate drops dangerously low and can call emergency services when the wearer suffers a hard fall. Other fitness tracking functions we love are the automatic exercise detection, pre-built workout plans, and the regular alerts which remind you to move or relax. All your stats are transferred to the Health app, which presents data in a clear and easy-to-read manner.

There’s so much more to say about the Apple Watch Series 4, but the bottom line is, it’s one of the most comprehensive, user-friendly fitness wearables on the market. You can score the cellular model today on Amazon for as low as $449 for the 40mm variant and $479 for the 44mm variant.

