You won’t believe how cheap this Apple Watch is today

By
apple-watch-series-6-gmt-face
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

This year’s Black Friday deals will provide a great opportunity for you to try new products or upgrade your current devices, including through Black Friday smartwatch deals. If you’re planning to purchase a wearable device, you’re probably going to look at Black Friday Apple deals, particularly Black Friday Apple Watch deals. You don’t have to wait though, as there are some early Amazon Black Friday deals that are already available, including this $70 discount for the GPS, 40mm version of the Apple Watch Series 6, bringing its price down to $329 from its original price of $399.

The Apple Watch Series 7 has just been released, but that doesn’t mean that you should ignore the Apple Watch Series 6, which remains on top of Digital Trends’ best smartwatches for now. One of the defining features of the Apple Watch Series 6 is its always-on display — instead of the screen going dark when the device goes to sleep, the watch face instead subtly changes design and dims to keep the time visible.

The Apple Watch Series 6 offers comprehensive health and activity tracking, including the ability to take ECG and SpO2 readings, powered by the reliable and quick WatchOS 8. In addition to monitoring your daily activity, the smartwatch also works as a command center on your wrist, allowing you to check your messages, control music playback, and call Siri, among many other functions.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is here, but the Apple Watch Series 6 remains a very capable smartwatch. You can buy its GPS, 40mm version from Amazon for just $329, after a $70 discount to its original price of $399. It’s unclear how long the early Black Friday deal will last, so if you want the Apple Watch Series 6 on your wrist for much cheaper than usual, don’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Apple Watch deals

Amazon’s early Black Friday deal for the Apple Watch Series 6 is very tempting, but if you want to see what else is out there, we’ve got your back. Here are some of the best Apple Watch deals that you can shop today across different retailers — hopefully there’s something that catches your eye.

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 44mm)

$407 $429
Even with the introduction of the Apple Watch Series 6, the Series 5 is a solid purchase. Pick it up for less and enjoy features like heart-rate monitoring and workout tracking. more
Buy at Amazon

Belkin PowerHouse Charging Dock

$95 $100
The Belkin PowerHouse charging dock combines the power of both an iPhone and Apple Watch charger into one sleek device, allowing you to save on both cable management and cash. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm)

$329 $399
Experience the world on your wrist with the Apple Watch Series 6, with GPS for on- and off-road excursions. Boasting incredible health monitoring features, this is a must-have. more
Buy at Amazon

6-pack Screen Protector for Apple Watch 38mm

$9 $10
This six-pack of screen protectors works for Series 1, 2, and 3. Each protector has 99.9% high-definition transparency and high sensitivity. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) ​ Stainless Steel with Milanese Loop

$459 $749
Series 5 was the first of the high-powered Apple Watches. This GPS and cellular model gives you the flexibility of receiving and responding to calls, text messages, and email without your phone. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 42mm) - Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band

$199 $229
The Series 3 is the Apple Watch to buy if you're looking for a budget option and don't need the most bleeding-edge (and most expensive) model -- and this is the lowest price we've ever seen for it. more
Buy at Amazon
