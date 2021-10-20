You won’t believe how cheap this Apple Watch is today

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This year’s Black Friday deals will provide a great opportunity for you to try new products or upgrade your current devices, including through Black Friday smartwatch deals. If you’re planning to purchase a wearable device, you’re probably going to look at Black Friday Apple deals, particularly Black Friday Apple Watch deals. You don’t have to wait though, as there are some early Amazon Black Friday deals that are already available, including this $70 discount for the GPS, 40mm version of the Apple Watch Series 6, bringing its price down to $329 from its original price of $399.

The Apple Watch Series 7 has just been released, but that doesn’t mean that you should ignore the Apple Watch Series 6, which remains on top of Digital Trends’ best smartwatches for now. One of the defining features of the Apple Watch Series 6 is its always-on display — instead of the screen going dark when the device goes to sleep, the watch face instead subtly changes design and dims to keep the time visible.

The Apple Watch Series 6 offers comprehensive health and activity tracking, including the ability to take ECG and SpO2 readings, powered by the reliable and quick WatchOS 8. In addition to monitoring your daily activity, the smartwatch also works as a command center on your wrist, allowing you to check your messages, control music playback, and call Siri, among many other functions.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is here, but the Apple Watch Series 6 remains a very capable smartwatch. You can buy its GPS, 40mm version from Amazon for just $329, after a $70 discount to its original price of $399. It’s unclear how long the early Black Friday deal will last, so if you want the Apple Watch Series 6 on your wrist for much cheaper than usual, don’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

Amazon’s early Black Friday deal for the Apple Watch Series 6 is very tempting, but if you want to see what else is out there, we’ve got your back. Here are some of the best Apple Watch deals that you can shop today across different retailers — hopefully there’s something that catches your eye.

