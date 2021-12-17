If you’re on the lookout for Fitbit deals, Garmin Watch deals, or a great discount on a smartwatch, a couple of really impressive smartwatch deals are up for grabs at Amazon today. The Garmin Vivoactive 4 GPS smartwatch and the Apple Watch Series 7 are both seeing massive discounts right now. Both are among the most sought-after smartwatches and workout wearables you’ll find, so read on for more information and pounce on one or both of these deals while you can.

Garmin Vivoactive 4 GPS Smartwatch — $200, was $350

Like all of the best Garmin watches, the Vivoactive 4 brings precise fitness and health tracking to your daily life. It’s able to track your energy levels, respiration, stress, sleep, hydration, and heart rate, among other things. Battery life is top-notch, offering up to 8 days of life. For the most active of users, the Vivoactive 4 plays animated workouts right on its screen, including cardio, strength, and yoga routines. And a workout isn’t a workout without access to your tunes. The Garmin Vivoactive 4 allows you to download songs, including playlists from Spotify, Amazon Music, and Deezer. It’s a great deal on a great smartwatch by Garmin, so click through to grab yours while this deal lasts.

Apple Watch Series 7 — $350, was $399

The Apple Watch Series 7 is Apple’s extremely popular wearable device. It looks great in just about any environment, which is par for the course with Apple products. But it also brings a range of tough qualities, such as a crack-resistant screen, that make it a great partner to have on the trails and in the gym. In addition to logging distances and routes with Apple Maps and third-party software, the Apple Watch Series 7 is able to monitor your heart rate, track your tai chi and pilates workouts, and track your blood oxygen level. It also, of course, gets you access to Apple’s software ecosystem, and all of the syncing across Apple devices that comes with it. It’s a device that is made to accompany you anywhere and is a great piece of tech, especially at this great price at Amazon.

