Walmart Black Friday deals are here early, giving shoppers a chance to beat the rush and get some highly desired items for far less than usual. In particular, we’re delighted to see the latest Apple Watch Series 8 on sale. Normally priced at $399, it’s down to $349 right now at Walmart, making it one of the best Black Friday Apple Watch deals out there. It’s already in high demand, with more than a thousand units sold in the last 24 hours, and we don’t know how much stock the retailer has set aside for the offer, so lock it in while you can.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Series 8

The Apple Watch Series 8 is one of the best smartwatches around and is guaranteed to improve your day-to-day life. It offers the most advanced health features yet for an Apple Watch. It can take an ECG any time and anywhere while also giving you a heads-up if your heart rate is unusually high or low at any time. It can also monitor for any irregular heart rhythm activity, too.

Elsewhere, the Apple Watch Series 8 also measures your blood oxygen levels, can track your calorie burn throughout the day, as well as monitor any exercise you perform. A new temperature sensor is useful for those who ovulate, providing them with retrospective estimates. An enhanced workout app also provides more advanced metrics and ways to train with auto-detection ensuring the Apple Watch Series 8 can keep an eye on all kinds of workout plans.

During your downtime, its large, always-on display is great to look at, plus it’s the most crack-resistant front crystal from Apple yet so it can handle a busy lifestyle. Swimproof and dust resistant, it’ll never miss a beat. You can also use the Apple Watch Series 8 to take calls, text people, email them, or listen to music too. An all-day battery life means it’s good to go all day long, too.

Potentially the ultimate smartwatch for iPhone users, the Apple Watch Series 8 is normally priced at $399. Right now, it’s down to $349 at Walmart. A great discount on something that only launched recently, this is your chance to upgrade to one of the best smartwatches around. Buy it now before you miss out.

