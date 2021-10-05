Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you’ve been looking forward to this year’s Black Friday deals for discounts on security cameras, the good news is you no longer have to wait because you can take advantage of early Amazon Black Friday deals. These Black Friday-worthy deals will let you save with security camera deals ahead of the chaos of the holiday shopping season.

Amazon is currently offering discounts on three Arlo security camera bundles. The renewed Arlo Pro 3 two-camera system is available for $230 after a $40 discount to its original price of $270, the three-pack of the Arlo Essential Spotlight camera is available for $300 after a $50 discount to its original price of $350, and the Arlo Ultra three-camera system is available for $430 after a $70 discount to its original price of $500.

Arlo Pro 3 two-camera system (renewed) – $230, was $270

Arlo Essential Spotlight camera (three-pack) – $300, was $350

Arlo Ultra three-camera system (renewed) – $430, was $500

Arlo Pro 3 two-camera system (renewed) – $230, was $270

The Arlo Pro 3 security camera system comes with a wire-free and weather-resistant design. The system works with Alexa and Google Assistant, and with cameras that record video in 2K quality for clearer details and colors in its recorded footage. Setup is a breeze and the battery life of the cameras last for up to 6 months.

For an affordable security camera system to protect your home, you can’t go wrong with the Arlo Pro 3. The two-camera system is available from Amazon at $40 off, lowering its price to $230 from its original price of $270. The bundle is renewed, but Amazon guarantees that it works and looks like new, with a 90-day period for a replacement or refund. It’s unclear how long the offer will last though, so if you want the Arlo Pro 3 two-camera system for cheap, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

Arlo Essential Spotlight camera (three-pack) – $300, was $350

The Arlo Essential Spotlight camera is capable of recording video in 1080p quality across a wide viewing angle of 130 degrees, for clear and comprehensive coverage of your property. The security cameras are easy to install physically as they don’t need a hub, and there’s an app for a step-by-step setup. They also offer two-way audio so you can speak with visitors, and they’re durable enough to withstand tough weather conditions.

For your peace of mind, you can purchase the Arlo Essential Spotlight camera and easily install it in your home. The three-pack of the security camera is available on Amazon with a $50 discount, bringing the bundle’s price down to $300 from its original price of $350. The deal may disappear at any moment though, so if you want to buy the three-pack of the Arlo Essential Spotlight camera for cheaper than usual, you should click that Buy Now button immediately.

Arlo Ultra three-camera system (renewed) – $430, was $500

The Arlo Ultra security system features 4K Ultra HD cameras that will let you zoom in to check out fine details on the footage that they capture, with a 180-degree diagonal field of view that lets you see more of the area that the cameras are protecting. The cameras also offer enhanced night vision to see what’s going on in the dark in color, and they are weather-resistant and wireless so you can place them anywhere you want.

For the clearest look at protecting your home, go for the Arlo Ultra security system. The renewed three-camera bundle is sold on Amazon for $430, down $70 from its original price of $500, and it also comes with Amazon’s 90-day refund or replacement guarantee. Don’t miss out on this offer for the Arlo Ultra three-camera system — click that Buy Now button without hesitation.

More security camera deals

Amazon’s Black Friday-worthy offers for these Arlo security camera bundles are tempting, but feel free to check out what other retailers are offering if you’re ready to buy now. For comparison’s sake, we’ve rounded up some of the best security camera deals that you can shop today.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations