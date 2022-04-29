Grab this gaming chair deal at Dell and save $150

After buying a console or PC from retailers’ gaming deals, your next investment should be in one of these gaming chair deals. If you’re not in a comfortable chair while playing video games, you’ll develop body aches and pains before you know it. A gaming chair is a necessary purchase for gamers, and while the premium models don’t come cheap, there are discounts that you can take advantage of. For example, the Arozzi Verona Pro V2 gaming chair is currently available from Dell at $150 off, bringing its price down to a more affordable $300 from its original price of $450.

The best gaming chairs prevent bad gaming posture, which leads to health issues such as arthritis, back pain, and joint dysfunction, among many others. You’ll avoid these problems with the Arozzi Verona Pro V2, which features the brand’s signature ergonomic design and adjustable armrests with padded tops. The gaming chair’s backrest may be reclined at four lockable increments up to a 165-degree angle, and it comes with a rocking function that will allow you to tilt it back and forth up to 12 degrees if activated.

The Arozzi Verona Pro V2 comes with two adjustable pillows — a lumbar pillow for your back, and a headrest pillow for your neck and head, for additional support and comfort while you play for hours. It’s made out of soft pleather material, which is not only durable and built to last for years, but also easy to clean. The gaming chair’s heavy-duty base is made of nylon composite, so you shouldn’t worry that it wouldn’t be able to support your weight.

If you haven’t purchased a gaming chair yet, or you need to upgrade from the basic chair that you’ve been using, you should take advantage of Dell’s discount for the Arozzi Verona Pro V2. It’s on sale for just $300, as its original price of $450 has been reduced by $150. It’s unclear how long the deal will last, so if you don’t want to miss out, you’d better hurry. Click that Buy Now button immediately so that you can start playing video games while sitting on the Arozzi Verona Pro V2 gaming chair as soon as possible.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations