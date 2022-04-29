 Skip to main content
  1. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Grab this gaming chair deal at Dell and save $150

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Arozzi Verona Pro V2 Gaming Chair in black, on a white background.

After buying a console or PC from retailers’ gaming deals, your next investment should be in one of these gaming chair deals. If you’re not in a comfortable chair while playing video games, you’ll develop body aches and pains before you know it. A gaming chair is a necessary purchase for gamers, and while the premium models don’t come cheap, there are discounts that you can take advantage of. For example, the Arozzi Verona Pro V2 gaming chair is currently available from Dell at $150 off, bringing its price down to a more affordable $300 from its original price of $450.

The best gaming chairs prevent bad gaming posture, which leads to health issues such as arthritis, back pain, and joint dysfunction, among many others. You’ll avoid these problems with the Arozzi Verona Pro V2, which features the brand’s signature ergonomic design and adjustable armrests with padded tops. The gaming chair’s backrest may be reclined at four lockable increments up to a 165-degree angle, and it comes with a rocking function that will allow you to tilt it back and forth up to 12 degrees if activated.

The Arozzi Verona Pro V2 comes with two adjustable pillows — a lumbar pillow for your back, and a headrest pillow for your neck and head, for additional support and comfort while you play for hours. It’s made out of soft pleather material, which is not only durable and built to last for years, but also easy to clean. The gaming chair’s heavy-duty base is made of nylon composite, so you shouldn’t worry that it wouldn’t be able to support your weight.

If you haven’t purchased a gaming chair yet, or you need to upgrade from the basic chair that you’ve been using, you should take advantage of Dell’s discount for the Arozzi Verona Pro V2. It’s on sale for just $300, as its original price of $450 has been reduced by $150. It’s unclear how long the deal will last, so if you don’t want to miss out, you’d better hurry. Click that Buy Now button immediately so that you can start playing video games while sitting on the Arozzi Verona Pro V2 gaming chair as soon as possible.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

This Lenovo ThinkPad deal cuts an incredible $2,000 off the price tag

The ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga Intel (13-inches)

This gaming PC is $1,000 cheaper at Best Buy for today only

CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme Gaming Desktop against white background and next to a mouse and keyboard.

Google Pixel 6a: Release date, price, leaks, and more

Google Pixel 6a front view.

Ana de Armas will star in the John Wick spinoff, Ballerina

Ana de Armas in No Time To Die.

OnePlus 10 Pro vs. Xiaomi 12 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro in its Camera case.

4 new Twitter features Elon Musk has hinted at adding

The Twitter app on the Sony XPeria 5 II.

Ultimate pet tech buying guide

Dog next to robot vacuum.

The best sports games on Nintendo Switch

Switch Sports player spiking a volleyball.

How to unlock any Samsung phone

Man using an S Pen with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Fortnite: All Omni Chip locations

Omni Sword from Fortnite.

Anaïs in Love review: A breezy summer romance

Anaïs Demoustier wears a red dress in Anaïs in Love.

The Samsung Galaxy Book with an AMOLED screen is $500 off today

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 in mystic navy.

Best Buy knocks $500 off massive Samsung and Sony TVs

The 85-inch Sony X85J Series 4K Tv with a rock formation on the screen.