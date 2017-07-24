Lose weight and save money with the Asakuki 2017 Bluetooth Body Fat Scale

Keep your summer body slim and fit with a scale that guarantees accurate readings every time, such as this Asakuki 2017 Bluetooth Body Fat Scale, which is currently marked down to just $31 on Amazon. The smart scale acts as your family health guardian as it allows you to monitor the health of you and your loved ones.

The Bluetooth scale is a sophisticated machine that’s designed to calculate a great variety of metrics related to your fitness and health. Measure and kee p track of your visceral fat, muscle mass, body water percentage, basal metabolic rate (BMR), bone mass, and body mass index (BMI). The scale provides precise measurements using 24 military-level, high-frequency electronic control units that are set with a scientific smart algorithm, making it perfect for those on a targeted weight-loss plan, for professional athletes, or anyone looking to stay on top of their health.

Like many of the best bathroom scales, this model has step-on technology, which means it’s automatically calibrated and doesn’t require tapping to power on. Simply step on the scale and get an accurate readout with big numbers that are easy to read while standing on it. The scale features superbright LED bulbs that use advanced lighting technology to make the screen readable in any environment. It will also automatically turn off when not in use and has convenient low-battery and overload indicators.

Using Texas Instruments low-power wireless standard Bluetooth 4.0 you can pair the scale with your phone to continually monitor your weight and other health fluctuations. The scale works with Android and iOS systems using either the Asakuki Google Play App or syncing with Apple Health. When you monitor on mobile, you can record up to 12 user profiles so you can keep individual health records for your entire family.

The heavy-duty bath scale is carefully constructed to last for many years of daily use, making it ideal even for the most regular weight-watchers. Asakuki inspects all products at all stages of production and makes a point of using only the strongest top-end materials. The scale comes with a hassle-free, money-back guarantee in case you are not completely satisfied with your order.

This Asakuki 2017 Bluetooth Body Fat Scale regularly retails for $100 but is currently discounted to $31 on Amazon, saving you $69 (69 percent).

Amazon

