Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Walmart just dropped two great gaming laptop deals under $800

Aaron Mamiit
By

This year’s Walmart Black Friday deals have arrived early, giving gamers the chance to complete their planned purchases long before the shopping holiday arrives with chaos in tow. You should take this opportunity to buy a new gaming laptop, whether you don’t have one yet or your old one needs an upgrade, because you’ll be enjoying huge savings that you can spend on more video games and accessories.

To give you an idea of what you can get from Walmart’s Black Friday gaming laptop deals, here are two powerful options that you can buy for less than $800: the Asus TUF Gaming A15 for $749, for savings of $150 from its original price of $899, and the Lenovo Legion 5i also for $749, but with a larger $281 discount to its sticker price of $1,030. These offers will last long though, so lock them down while you can.

Asus TUF Gaming A15 — $749, was $899

An angled shot of the Asus TUF Gaming A15 Laptop.

You won’t have trouble getting the best PC games to run on the Asus TUF Gaming A15, as it’s equipped with the AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, with 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is enough for most gamers. While some gamers need to invest in Black Friday monitor deals for playing at home because their gaming laptop’s screen doesn’t do justice to the device’s processing power, that won’t be necessary with the Asus TUF Gaming A15’s 15.6-inch Full HD display with an up to 144Hz refresh rate. The gaming laptop is ready to roll as soon as you unbox it because it comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 512GB SSD.

Lenovo Legion 5i — $749, was $1,030

The Lenovo Legion 5 17-inch gaming laptop with an AMD CPU.

The Lenovo Legion 5i is another great option for a gaming laptop from Walmart. Inside it are the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, the Nvidia RTX 3050 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM, and similar to the Asus TUF Gaming A15, it features a 15.6-inch Full HD display, with Harman Kardon speaker systems and Dolby Atmos headphone support for 3D sound. You can start installing games on the machine’s 256GB SSD as soon as you boot it up because it also comes with Windows 11 Home.

