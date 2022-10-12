If you missed the first round of Prime Day gaming laptop deals this year, you’re getting another chance at them through Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. Dubbed the October Prime Day, the shopping event brings discounts like this $200 price cut for the Asus TUF F17 gaming laptop, which brings it down to a more affordable $700 from its sticker price of $900. Don’t hesitate to push through with the purchase if you think this is the gaming machine for you, because we’re not sure how much time is left on the offer.

Why you should buy the Asus TUF F17 gaming laptop

Gaming laptops should be able to keep up with the ever-increasing requirements of today’s video games, according to our laptop buying guide, and fortunately, that’s the case with the Asus TUF F17 gaming laptop. It’s not going to match up with the power of the top-of-the-line editions of the best gaming laptops, but the Asus TUF F17 won’t have trouble running the most popular titles with its 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM.

You’ll be able to appreciate the graphics of your favorite games on the 17.3-inch Full HD screen of the Asus TUF F17 gaming laptop, which also comes with a 512GB SSD that offers enough space for several AAA titles with all their updates and DLCs. If you’re the type of gamer who plays for several hours at a time, the laptop will be able to keep up as it’s equipped with multiple heat pipes for faster heat dissipation, which will keep the device running at peak performance.

Amazon’s Prime Day deals are among the best sources of bargains for gamers, and for the October Prime Day, one of the offers that you shouldn’t miss is the $200 discount for the Asus TUF F17 gaming laptop. It makes the machine more affordable at $700, compared to its original price of $900, catering to gamers on a tight budget. There’s no telling when the deal will end though, so it’s highly recommended that you add the Asus TUF F17 gaming laptop to your cart and check out as soon as possible. You may regret it if you don’t.

