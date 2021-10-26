  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Staples has the BEST Black Friday laptop deal under $400 today

By
The Asus VivoBook 15 Ultrabook Laptop has an AMD Ryzen processor.

If you’re planning to take advantage of this year’s best Black Friday deals to purchase a new computer from the Black Friday laptop deals, you can already start your shopping because certain retailers have rolled out their discounts for the holiday. For a reliable laptop below $400, you don’t need to look beyond the early Staples Black Friday deals, which include a $60 discount for the Asus VivoBook 15, bringing its price down to $390 from its original price of $450.

The Asus VivoBook 15 is powered by the Intel Core i3 processor and 4GB of RAM, which makes it more than capable of performing basic functions such as doing research on the internet, watching streaming content, and attending online meetings. It’s a joy to work on the laptop’s 15.6-inch Full HD screen, which looks even larger because of the very slim bezels, providing an 88% screen-to-body ratio.

The laptop features an ErgoLift hinge, which raises the Asus VivoBook 15 when it’s open, tilting the keyboard into a more comfortable position for typing. The ergonomic keyboard, meanwhile, comes with a fingerprint sensor for added security. It’s also protected with the Asus BacGuard anti-bacterial treatment, which is scientifically proven to prevent the growth of bacteria by more than 99% over a period of 24 hours. This helps reduce the spread of harmful bacteria, which is an important feature to have these days.

We don’t usually see offers below $400 for laptops that are powerful and dependable, so you shouldn’t ignore Staples’ discount for the Asus VivoBook 15. It’s on sale at $60 off, which lowers its price to $390 from its original price of $450. It’s unclear when the retailer will pull out the deal, so if you need a new laptop that won’t break the bank, you should click that Buy Now button immediately for the Asus VivoBook 15.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

One of the best early Black Friday TV deals just ended — don’t miss these too

Samsung - 70” Class TU6985 4K Crystal UHD Smart Tizen TV

This 65-inch 4K TV is ONLY $529 at Walmart for Black Friday

50 inch tcl 4 series 4k tv deal best buy black friday 2020 featured image large

Returnal 2.0 update finally adds a long requested feature

returnal update 20 photo mode

Samsung SmartThings is the latest ecosystem to join the Matter protocol

samsung new smart fridge lets you chat with alexa bixby family hub

Wyze Lamp Socket turns any dumb light bulb into a smart one

wyze lamp socket turns outdoor lights smart

The best TV brands of 2021: Which should you buy on Black Friday?

Samsung QN90A 4k TV with speakers.

The best Android phones 2021: Which should you buy on Black Friday?

samsung galaxy s21 ultra review hand shirt

Blaseball: Short Circuits takes the absurdist sports game back to its roots

The logo for Blaseball Short Circuits.

Far Cry 6 will taunt you with emails if you stop playing it

Anton and Diego from Far Cry 6.

How to listen to any song in Spatial Audio in iOS 15

Person listening to spatial audio using Apple AirPods Max headphones.

Best cheap Chromebook deals for October 2021

hp chromebooks the best of amazons 12 days deals chromebook x360 inch hd touchscreen laptop 1

How to copy text from your camera with Live Text in iOS 15

Live Text demonstration in iOS 15.

How to buy all of the iPhone 13 models

iPhone 13 Pro camera module.