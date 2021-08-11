  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best back-to-school headphone deals and sales for 2021

By

There are so many back-to-school headphone deals it’s difficult to contain our excitement, and we think you’ll agree. But as everyone is gearing up and preparing for their return to work, or their return to school, many of us are also trying to navigate the idea of buying or upgrading gear like laptops, stationery, apparel, or even accessories like headphones. The best back-to-school headphone deals are always a great place to look, but where do you go if you don’t know what you’re looking for?

Back-to-school headphone sales are a dime a dozen, and that’s great, to an extent. Sometimes, however, it seems like all of those back-to-school headphone deals going on create more noise, muddying up the waters. What brands are the best? What should you be looking for in a new pair? What features are must-haves that you cannot live without? That’s what we aim to answer in this guide.

Today’s best back-to-school headphone deals

Jabra Elite 85t Noise-Canceling True Wireless Earbuds

$196 $230
A huge discount on what are easily some of the best true wireless earbuds you can buy. Awesome fit, battery life, water-resistance, sound quality, and noise cancellation are all here.
Buy at Amazon

Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds

$20 $25
Want the smallest and most affordable true wireless earbuds around? The Skullcandy Dime are super easy on the wallet, small enough to attach to a keychain, and they sound surprisingly good, too.
Buy at Amazon
Wow!

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

$379 $399
A rare and deep discount on one of the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy. Top-notch sound, whisper-quiet ANC, and superb call quality makes them one our top picks for wireless headphones.
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$190 $249
With noise cancellation, water resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Buy at Amazon
NOISE-CANCELING | WIRELESS HEADPHONE

Beats Studio 3 Wireless

$200 $350
The Beats Studio3 Wireless are a fantastic set of noise-canceling headphones for a number of reasons: They’re comfortable, well-built, and their bass-y sound makes them perfect for hip-hop fans.
Buy at Amazon
Wow!

Jabra Elite 45h Wireless On-Ear Headphones

$70 $100
We think these are some of the best wireless headphones you can get for less than $100. Super comfortable, and with incredible battery life and sound quality. Perfect for the home, gym, or commuting.
Buy at Amazon

JLab JBuds Air Icon True Wireless In-Ear Headphones

$30 $59
Six hours of battery life and gym-proof water resistance make the JBuds Air Icon True Wireless a great audio companion. At this price, they're a steal.
Buy at Amazon
WIRELESS HEADPHONE

Beats Solo 3 Wireless

$130 $200
There’s more to the Beats Solo 3 Wireless than just kick and punch — they’re small and nimble, so they can be folded up and dropped into a handbag, backpack, or maybe even a fanny pack.
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Max Headphones

$500 $549
With their exquisite build quality and super sound, the new AirPods Max over-ear wireless headphones are made for true audiophiles (and true Apple fans).
Buy at Amazon

Beats By Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro - Lava Red

$200 $250
With massive bass performance, nine hours of battery life, hands-free Siri access and plenty of sweat-resistance, these true wireless earbuds are the perfect workout companion.
Buy at Target

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 - refurbished

$264 $379
These are some of the most popular noise-cancelling headphones on the market. With great sound, exceptional noise cancelling, and super clear microphone, these are the perfect headphones for work.
Buy at Bose
WIRELESS EARBUDS

Jabra Elite Active 45e

$89 $100
Need a sweatproof pair of banded Bluetooth earbuds to take with you to the gym? The Elite Active 45e are what you need -- they're lightweight, sound great, and last for nine hours on a single charge.
Buy at Amazon
PERFECT FOR HOME OFFICES

Sony WH-1000XM3

$348 $400
Don't wait... now is your last chance to get the awesome Sony WH-1000XM3 at a steep discount while stores get rid of their remaining inventory to make room for the newer WH-1000XM4.
Buy at Walmart

Sony WH-1000XM4 Active Noise Canceling Bluetooth Headphones

$200 $350
A crazy price on what we consider to be the best overall wireless headphones, with great sound, comfort, noise cancellation, and tons of extra features. Perfect for work, travel, or just zoning out.
Buy at Amazon

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N

$98 $180
With the Sony WHCH710N, you can mute the outside world while you rock out to your favorite tunes. This pair has sensors that can detect the environment you're in and can last for up to 35 hours.
Buy at Amazon

Jabra Elite 85h Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones

$200 $250
Ultra comfortable and with a long-lasting battery, these over-ear wireless headphones have great sound quality, and tons of features thanks to the excellent Jabra mobile app.
Buy at Amazon

Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds

$40 $60
With sweat and dust resistance these are ideal earbuds for working out, but their super-power is built-in Tile tracking so you never need to worry about lost earbuds again.
Buy at Amazon
AMAZON RENEWED

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case (Renewed)

$177 $190
Get the AirPods Pro you want but save some money with these renewed earbuds. These pre-owned earbuds have been tested and cleaned by Amazon suppliers.
Buy at Amazon

JBL Under Armour Project Rock True Wireless Sport In-Ear Headphones

$100 $200
Developed for athletes in conjunction with Under Armour, these headphones are waterproof and made of antibacterial material. Get the bass sound to keep pumping.
Buy at Best Buy

JBL TUNE 700BT Full-size Bluetooth Headphones with Mic

$79 $110
Play all day long with 24-hour battery life and these comfortable over-the-ear headphones. JBL bass for music and handsfree operation for phone calls and talking with digital voice assistants.
Buy at Walmart

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones

$278 $459
These headphones consistently top "best of tech" lists for their exceptional noise cancelling, solid build, comfort, and great sound - everything you could want in a pair of headphones.
Buy at Walmart

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones

$225 $350
These immensely popular headphones are one generation old, but they still have all the features you need like exceptional sound quality, a built-in microphone, and killer noise cancelling.
Buy at Amazon
Refurbished

Powerbeats Pro (Refurbished)

$150 $200
Powerbeats Pros are super hard to get hold of, so if you're looking for a pair in vain you could consider picking up a refurbished pair for a steep discount.
Buy at Best Buy
TRUE WIRELESS EARBUDS

Bose SoundSport Free

$233 $249
The Bose SoundSport Free are some of the best true wireless earbuds on the market, delivering bass-rich sound and up to five hours of life from a single charge. Oh, and they're sweat-resistant. Nice.
Buy at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 35 Series 2 Gaming Headset

$299 $329
With the option for either wired or wireless use, these are perfect for gaming and for the rest of your day. Bose's quality noise-canceling software is included along with a detachable microphone.
Buy at Amazon

Beats Powerbeats 4 (2020) Wireless Earbuds - Red

$115 $150
The latest version of the Powerbeats has an improved design, 15 hours of battery, huge wireless range, and hands-free Siri access -- all with that signature Beats sound.
Buy at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 35 Headphones

$249 $349
These might be one generation old, but they're still a top-notch choice for comfortable, great-sounding headphones with excellent noise cancelling from renowned brand Bose.
Buy at Amazon

Bose SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

$159 $230
These comfortable over-ear headphones give you that Bose quality for a more affordable price, including Bluetooth connectivity for wireless operation.
Buy at Walmart

Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds

$60 $100
These are a great alternative to AirPods if you're an Android user. The highly rated Jabra Elite 65t are a great gift for true wireless freedom.
Buy at Amazon
Renewed

Powerbeats3 Headphones (Renewed)

$75 $200
While Powerbeats are in short supply, you can pick up a pair of refurbished predecessor headphones, the Powerbeats 3. Long-lasting battery and water resistance make these great exercise headphones.
Buy at Amazon

How to choose headphones for school or college

Choosing headphones can be a more complex decision than you might think, especially when there are so many amazing back-to-school headphone deals out there.

Here’s what you want to think about when selecting a pair:

  1. How will you be using them? – Think about the different ways you’ll be using the headphones. Are you going to be living on campus? Will you be using them primarily in your dorm or class? Will you use them during workouts or runs, or will you have another pair for that? Choose headphones that match your particular scenario. For example, if you’ll be wearing them during workouts then you definitely want a wireless pair.
  2. What’s your comfort zone? – Do you loathe over-the-ear designs that cover your head, ears, and sometimes more? Would you prefer a cozy pair that can be worn for hours upon hours at a time? Are you going to wear them around the back of your head, as opposed to the top? Think about your comfort zone and choose a pair that matches.
  3. Wired or wireless? – It’s a relatively simple choice, but there is a trade-off. Wired tend to sound better, with higher quality audio. Wireless headphones are untethered, allowing you to move around, but sometimes the quality and signal can suffer as a result.
  4. Do you have a brand or age preference? – From Sony to Bose, Sennheiser to Apple, there are many different brands. Before you start looking, consider whether you have a preference and if you do, how bleeding edge you want your headphones? Do they have to be brand new and just released, or can they be an older, just as capable model?
  5. Closed or open back? – Headphones with a closed-back are designed to cup and surround the entire ear, encapsulating them in an ultra-sensory pocket. Open-back headphones have vents or holes to allow better airflow, but sound also leaks out. Open-back also creates a more natural, acoustic sound, whereas closed-back headphones sound more like a studio or controlled space.
  6. Noise-cancellation or not? – In many cases, you won’t have a choice because modern headphones tend to include some form of noise cancellation, along with transparency modes. You can usually disable the feature if you don’t want it, but you also have the option to choose headphones that don’t even incorporate it at all. It’s entirely up to you.

What sets the prices?

You may be wondering why some headphones are much more expensive than others, even with the best back-to-school headphone sales going on? There are a lot of factors that influence the price, including:

  • Brand
  • Sound quality
  • Design
  • Features
  • Accessories
  • Noise cancellation
  • Upscaling technologies

Of course, these are just a few examples and this is not a comprehensive list. If you have a tight budget, you may need to sacrifice some features to meet your ideal price point, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you are getting worse headphones. Some of the best back-to-school headphone sales include models that are near-perfect at a certain price range.

What are the best back-to-school headphones for 2021?

While sifting through all of those back-to-school headphone sales it helps if you already know some of the best models and brands to watch for.

A solid reference is our guide on the best headphones for 2021, but you also may want to check out some of the best headphones for kids. Finally, if you’re on a tight budget, the best headphones for under $100 is another excellent guide.

Whatever your preference, there’s sure to be something just right for you.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Unlocked Google Pixel 3 gets $559 discount at Amazon

google pixel 3 series 64gb amazon deals xl

The best 75-inch TV deals and sales for August 2021

LG 75-Inch Class UN6970 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV

WhatsApp just solved the biggest problem for mobile platform hoppers

Samsung Galaxy folding phones.

How to unlock the CX-9 in Call of Duty: Warzone

The CX-9 in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Apple AirPods, Powerbeats get massive price cuts at Amazon

Apple Airpods Pro in Case

Alienware gaming monitors are ridiculously cheap today

Alienware AW2521HF Gaming Monitor with Predator Hunting Grounds on screen.

The best cheap appliance package deals and sales for August 2021

Samsung Kitchen Appliance Package in a kitchen with blue cabinets.

Best back-to-school TV sales and deals for 2021

TCL's 5-Series 4K QLED Google TV.

Life is Strange Remastered Collection delayed to 2022

Two characters in a scene from Life is Strange.

The architect behind Nvidia RTX DLSS and ray tracing now works at Intel

CoD Warzone running with and without DLSS enabled.

Save over $700 off the perfect work-from-home laptop at Dell

Dell Vostro 15 5510 work from home and productivity laptop

Everything we know about New World, Amazon Games’ first MMORPG

New World players engaged in combat.

Beats Studio3 headphones with Apple W1 chip are $150 off today

Beats Studio3 Headphones on Woman Laughing