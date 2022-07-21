Heading back to school soon or maybe simply looking for a new addition to your home setup? Whatever your plans, there are some great monitor deals around right now. Whether you’re on a tight budget or looking to treat yourself to a powerful gaming monitor, we’ve spotted some awesome back-to-school monitor deals to tempt you. Read on while we take you through the highlights.

Dell 24 Monitor — $140, was $240

Why Buy:

Perfect size for small office

4ms response time

1080p display

Built-in dual HDMI ports

The Dell 24 Monitor is a simple monitor that is ideally suited if you have a small home office but you’re looking for the best hardware to fit in it. While it’s not the biggest monitor or the perfect one for gaming, it’s still a great option thanks to Dell being a reliable name in the industry. It’s packed with a surprising number of features to improve your working day. Its 23.8-inch display uses an IPS panel and offers a native resolution of 1920 x 1080 with a refresh rate of 75Hz. In addition, it has a response time of 4ms gray to gray in Extreme mode so it’s fairly efficient. It also has a brightness of 250 nits with an antiglare coating further helping its (and your) chances during a bright summer day.

Elsewhere you get a contrast ratio of 1000:1 with 16.7 million colors supported, as well as an aspect ratio of 16:9. It also has great position adjustments as you can tilt it between -5 and 21 degrees. Weighing about 7.28 pounds, it’s easy to move around if you need to change your office setup, too. Input connection-wise, the Dell 24 Monitor offers two HDMI ports along with an audio line-out port. The built-in HDMI ports ensure you can easily switch between two different devices without having to worry about unplugging anything.

Adding to the convenient design, the Dell 24 Monitor also looks pretty cool with a subtle textured pattern on the back with its three-sided ultra-thin bezel ensuring you won’t have a monitor larger than it needs to be. A wide 178-degree viewing angle proves useful, while the Dell 24 Monitor also incorporates AMD FreeSync technology for a smooth experience. There’s Dell’s ComfortView Plus technology, too, which reduces harmful blue light emissions and optimizes eye comfort even if you use it for a while. A well-rounded device, the Dell 24 Monitor is an ideal starter monitor.

Dell 27 Monitor — $150, was $250

Why Buy:

Full HD display

4ms response time

Up to 75Hz refresh rate

Useful extra features

Dell frequently makes some of the best monitors around so you can be confident that the Dell 27 Monitor is worth your time and money. It offers a decent-sized display that is ideally suited when you need to set up a home office but you don’t want to go too big. The panel is a VA-type panel with a native resolution of 1920 x 1080. It has a response time of 4ms gray to gray in Extreme mode with that varying to 5ms in fast mode or 8ms in typical situations. It also has a refresh rate of 75Hz if you hook it up via HDMI or 60Hz via VGA.

Alongside all those key features, the Dell 27 Monitor also offers 250 nits of brightness with an aspect ratio of 16:9 and a contrast ratio of 3,000:1. It’s all fairly respectable stuff right down to the 16.7 million color support. While positional adjustments are solely dependent on tilting, the Dell 27 Monitor has all the basics covered. For instance, it has a choice of one HDMI 1.4 port or a VGA port depending on how you want to hook up your computer or other devices.

There are other useful features, too. The Dell 27 Monitor has a fairly small footprint so it’ll fit on your desk without taking up too much room. It also has a cable holder and built-in power supply unit to cut back on clutter. Thanks to Dell’s ComfortView feature, you can benefit from fewer blue light emissions ensuring your eyes don’t suffer from eye strain as easily. There’s also support for AMD FreeSync technology too meaning you get a blur and tear-free experience. Well-designed in a multitude of ways, the Dell 27 Monitor is a great way to have more space to multitask at home.

Dell 27 Curved Gaming Monitor — $230, was $350

Why Buy:

Ideal for a new PC gamer

144Hz refresh rate

1ms response time

Curved display

Gaming monitor deals tend to cost more than this Dell 27 Curved Gaming Monitor which makes it an immediately appealing option. While it’s not quite as powerful or as impressive as the best curved gaming monitors, at this price point, it’s the perfect choice if you’re just getting into PC gaming and don’t want to spend an absolute fortune. It looks great in every way from when you’re using it to simply when placed in your den or home office.

Featuring a full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080, the Dell 27 Curved Gaming Monitor has a refresh rate of 144Hz which means you get silky smooth performance while you play. Even if the action gets pretty fast-paced, you’ll be fine with no chance of motion blur here. There’s also a response time of just 1ms so you won’t feel like you’re falling behind in action games when it feels like your monitor is slowing down when you should react accordingly. As well as that, the Dell 27 Curved Gaming Monitor’s VA panel offers 350 nits of brightness and a contrast ratio of 3,000:1. A color gamut of 72% NTSC ensures games look great too for this price.

Connections-wise, you have some options. There’s a choice of two HDMI 1.4 ports as well as one DP1.2 port. Thanks to the Dell 27 Curved Gaming Monitor being well-designed, you can easily switch between devices with a minimum of effort. A 3-sided ultra-thin bezel means the Dell 27 Curved Gaming Monitor only takes up the bare minimum of room for a 1500R curved screen while still making sure you feel fully immersed in whatever you’re playing. It even offers extensive options and tweaks so you can get things looking just how you like them.

HP U32 4K Monitor — $440, was $500

Why Buy:

4K resolution

4ms response time

USB-C connection

1.07 billion colors

Offering the kind of features you would expect from one of the best 4K monitors, the HP U32 4K Monitor is a great option for anyone keen to enjoy the substantial benefits of a 4K resolution screen. With a resolution of 3840 x 2160, you can multitask so much more effectively than via other methods. The 31.5-inch screen looks fantastic courtesy of offering 1.07 billion colors with a wide color gamut of 99% sRGB and 98% DCI-P3. It’s great for seeing the most minute details while you work, as well as looks good when watching a movie. You can even choose your color space preset depending on how you plan on using the HP U32 4K Monitor.

The IPS panel is a VESA DisplayHDR 400 unit so you know it’s well made with factory color-calibrated accuracy ensuring you can see everything clearly. The HP U32 4K Monitor also offers HP Eye Ease with Eye Safe certification, being HP’s own method for reducing blue light emissions for the sake of your eyes, while also making sure that color accuracy isn’t affected. For added comfort, you can also arrange a great ergonomic view with the options of a swivel adjust, pivot adjust, tilt adjust, as well as height adjustments, too.

The HP U32 4K Monitor is even convenient with how it connects to your other devices. You can plug it in via a single USB-C connection saving you the effort and hassle of multiple cables. It’s ideal if you prefer a clutter-free existence or you simply want to hook it up to your laptop once in a while without any complications. Well designed to ensure it’s convenient yet beautiful to look at, the HP U32 4K Monitor is a great addition for any content creators or someone that wants the best picture quality.

