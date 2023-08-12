This Bang & Olufsen wireless speaker is $1,300 off

If you want to purchase a standout device from the Bluetooth speaker deals that are available right now and money is no object, here’s a very interesting offer — the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A9 wireless speaker for $2,099 from Amazon, following a $1,300 discount on its original price of $3,399. It’s still not cheap, but this is the speaker that you’ll want to buy if you want to add an attention-grabbing piece to your living room. You need to hurry if you want to get the savings though, as it’s not going to be online forever.

Why you should buy the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A9 wireless speaker

If you want a speaker that will be able to fill the whole room with rich sound, you can’t go wrong with the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A9 wireless speaker and its powerful 480-watt digital amplifier system and seven drivers. The only cord that it needs is its power cable, as you can connect your music to it through Bluetooth, Google’s Chromecast, or Apple’s AirPlay 2. The wireless speaker also offers strong Wi-Fi connectivity to enable the Bang & Olufsen App, through which you can customize settings such as choosing sound profiles and adjusting the Beosonic equalizer, and access functions like initiating software updates.

The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A9 wireless speaker’s Active Room Compensation automatically makes adjustments depending on your surroundings for the perfect output, and it’s designed so that you can easily move it to any room in the house where it’s needed. The wireless speaker looks like a modern piece of art, so it’s going to fit seamlessly anywhere you decide to place it.

Bang & Olufsen reminds us why it’s one of the most popular names in the audio industry with the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A9 wireless speaker. Its premium price of $3,399 is down to $2,099 from Amazon, so you’ll be getting savings of $1,300 if you buy this luxurious device right now. There’s no time to waste if you’re interested in the deal because we’re not sure when it will expire, so to make sure that you get the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A9 wireless speaker at 38% off, you should proceed with the purchase immediately.

