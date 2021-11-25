If you’re on the lookout for the best Beats Solo 3 Black Friday deal, well, we’ve got it right here: A savings of $100 at Amazon, which knocked the price down from $200 to a Black Friday price of only $100. This is a 50% discount being offered by Amazon, making it one of the best Black Friday headphone deals, and even one of the all-around best Black Friday deals, you’ll find this holiday shopping season. Free shipping and returns are part of the deal for Amazon Prime Members, but whether you’re a Prime member or not, you’ll need to act quickly to grab this great deal on the Beats Solo 3 headphones.

Why Buy:

High-performance sound

Up to 40 hours of battery life

Syncs with Apple and Android devices

Premium design

Beats, one of the biggest names in music and one of the biggest names in headphones, offers an on-ear pair of headphones meant for everyone in the Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones. They are a sleek, stylish pair of headphones backed by Apple’s legendary design chops, so they’ll look good on your morning commute or when you’re creating around the office or studio. Style leads the way with the Beats Solo 3, as you’ll read in our Beats Solo 3 headphones review.

The Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones settle right into any digital workflow, syncing with Android devices and sliding right into the Apple hardware ecosystem that includes iPhones, iPads, and Macs. They produce high performance and high-quality sound, immersing you more fully into your music, movies, and creative endeavors than most headphones are capable of.

This deal from Amazon knocks a staggering 50% off the Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones, making for a savings of $100. They’re going for the low Black Friday price of only $100, all the way down from $200. Jump over to Amazon now to claim yours.

Should you shop this Beats Solo 3 Black Friday deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

While you may find yourself a better deal on Cyber Monday, you may also find yourself missing out on a deal entirely on Cyber Monday. We recommend buying now, as the great deals taking place on Black Friday can easily cause inventory to run out by the time Cyber Monday arrives. Additionally, Cyber Monday is generally a resurfacing of the deals we see on Black Friday, so there’s plenty of reason to believe there isn’t a better deal out there at all.

Cancelation and returns are always a Black Friday option as well, so if you make a purchase on Black Friday and land a better deal on Cyber Monday, you can always cancel or return your earlier order. So jump out there and grab your Black Friday deal while you have it in hand and inventory is still full, and do so knowing you have plenty of great options if you find a great deal later.

