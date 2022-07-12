Today's Best Beats Solo 3 Prime Day Deal

Amazon’s Prime Day deals are officially online, bringing with them discounts on a wide range of products for music lovers. The annual shopping event is a great time to buy new headphones, because you can take advantage of offers like this Beats Solo 3 Prime Day deal that slashes their original price of $200, making them more affordable at $150.

There’s no shortage of options in this year’s Prime Day headphone deals, but this Beats Solo 3 Prime Day deal will probably prove to be among the most popular offers from Amazon because you can get reliable wireless headphones for cheap. We’re not sure if Amazon’s stocks will last until the end of the event though, so you should act fast and finalize your purchase to make sure that you get the Beats Solo 3 for this special price.

Why you should buy the Beats Solo 3 headphones

The Beats Solo 3 offer fine-tuned acoustics for premium sound, and like most of the best wireless headphones, they support Spatial Audio technology that will provide an immersive experience when you’re listening to music, watching movies, or playing video games. While you’re using them, there are on-device controls on the left earcup that can control playback and change volume levels, so you don’t have to take your smartphone out of your pocket to access these functions. Most buyers love the convenience that they can get from using wireless headphones, according to this headphone buying guide, though with the Beats Solo 3, you also have the option of going wired whenever you want.

Apple owns Beats, but the Beats Solo 3 are compatible with both iOS and Android devices. However, since they’re powered by the W1 chip, which is also found inside the first-generation AirPods, there are added features if you use the headphones with Apple devices. You’ll be able to call digital assistant Siri by simply saying, “Hey Siri,” and multiple Beats and Apple headphones can listen to one source. The W1 chip also makes it very easy to pair the Beats Solo 3 with iPhones and other Apple devices, though it’s also simple to connect to Android devices via Bluetooth.

You can choose to wear the Beats Solo 3 the whole day because the wireless headphones’ battery can last up to 40 hours. Once they need to recharge, Fast Fuel technology replenishes 3 hours of usage after just 5 minutes of charging, so you can start using them again almost instantly. There’s also no problem with having the Beats Solo 3 on your head for several hours at a time because the wireless headphones are designed for comfort, with cushioned ear cups that you can adjust until you find the best fit. That’s simply what you’ll get with this Beats Solo 3 Prime Day deal — wireless headphones that will fit your needs and budget.

Editors' Recommendations