This year’s Prime Day deals won’t start for another couple of weeks, but audiophiles who want to get a head start on their shopping should already be on the lookout for Amazon’s early Prime Day deals on wireless headphones. Beats headphone deals are already part of the first salvo of offers with this $151 discount on the Beats Solo Pro, lowering the wireless headphones’ price to just $149, about half of their original price of $300.

The Beats Solo Pro are high-performance wireless headphones that are equipped with active noise cancellation technology. When the feature is activated, you won’t hear any noise from your surroundings, which will let you focus on the music that you’re listening to or the shows that you’re watching. The headphones also offer a Transparency mode, which will let external noise through while you still have them on.

Beats is owned by Apple, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that the Beats Solo Pro is powered by Apple’s H1 chip, which can also be found in the AirPods Pro. In addition to improving Bluetooth connections, the chip makes it quick and easy to pair the wireless headphones to iOS devices, and also enables hands-free controls for Apple’s digital assistant as you’ll only have to say, “Hey Siri” before issuing a voice command.

The battery of the Beats Solo Pro can last up to 22 hours on a single charge, and that extends to up to 40 hours with active noise canceling and Transparency mode turned off. If they ever run out of juice, just 10 minutes of charging will result in 3 hours of playback, so they wouldn’t be out of commission for long.

If you can’t wait for Prime Day to buy new wireless headphones, then you should take advantage of this early Prime Day deal for the Beats Solo Pro. Amazon is selling them at $151 off, bringing their price down to just $149 from $300. There’s no telling how long the deal will last though, so if you want to buy the Beats Solo Pro at about half their original price, don’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

