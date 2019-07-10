Share

Amazon Prime Day is fast approaching, and with it comes a bunch of tempting discounts on thousands of products — headphone deals especially. Lucky for you, you don’t have to wait until July 15 to score amazing deals on tech accessories. Amazon is dropping early Prime Day sales on Beats by Dre products, including the Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones and the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones. If you’re looking to get your hands on a pair of Beats, look no further.

If you’re looking for more affordable options. We’ve already found price cuts on Bose on Plantronics wireless headphones to kick off the Prime Day weekend savings.

Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones, Neighborhood Collection (Brick Red) — $110 off

The Powerbeats3 is a fitness-focused earpiece technology designed for tough training sessions. Powered by dual-driver acoustics, you get an authentic, wide-ranging sound for an immersive listening experience. It comes with multiple ear tips for a personalized and comfortable fit and flexible, secure-fit ear hooks to ensure stability despite intense workouts. The earphones are also sweat- and water-resistant which ensures durability and protection from sweat, rain, or spills.

Boasting up to 12 hours of battery life, these wireless earphones will last you throughout the day. A quick five-minute charge can generate enough power for the usual one-hour workout, thanks to its Fast Fuel feature. You can also use the RemoteTalk to play music, adjust volume, activate Siri, or take calls with the built-in mic.

The Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones (brick red version) normally rings in at $200, but with Amazon’s price cut, you can have it for only $90 — that’s $110 worth of savings that you can spend on other gadgets and accessories. Order yours today while in stock.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones (Matte Black) — $105 off

The Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones are best known for having the company’s signature fine-tuned acoustics that produces premium audio quality by maximizing clarity, breadth, and balance. The cushioned earcups are adjustable and foldable for a customized fit and easy storage. Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity allows you to control your music, take calls, or activate Siri through the multifunction on-ear controls and microphone.

With up to 40 hours of solid battery life, the Beats Solo3 are excellent everyday headphones. It also has a Fast Fuel feature that gives you extra hours of playback after five minutes of charging. Snag a pair on Amazon for only $195 instead of $300.

Looking for more savings? We’ve found Apple AirPods alternatives, 4K TV deals, and more.

