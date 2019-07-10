Digital Trends
Deals

Beats Solo3 and Powerbeats3 wireless headphones get big Amazon discounts

Erica Katherina
By

Amazon Prime Day is fast approaching, and with it comes a bunch of tempting discounts on thousands of products — headphone deals especially. Lucky for you, you don’t have to wait until July 15 to score amazing deals on tech accessories. Amazon is dropping early Prime Day sales on Beats by Dre products, including the Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones and the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones. If you’re looking to get your hands on a pair of Beats, look no further.

If you’re looking for more affordable options. We’ve already found price cuts on Bose on Plantronics wireless headphones to kick off the Prime Day weekend savings.

Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones, Neighborhood Collection (Brick Red) — $110 off

powerbeats3 wireless earpphones presidents day deal

The Powerbeats3 is a fitness-focused earpiece technology designed for tough training sessions. Powered by dual-driver acoustics, you get an authentic, wide-ranging sound for an immersive listening experience. It comes with multiple ear tips for a personalized and comfortable fit and flexible, secure-fit ear hooks to ensure stability despite intense workouts. The earphones are also sweat- and water-resistant which ensures durability and protection from sweat, rain, or spills.

Boasting up to 12 hours of battery life, these wireless earphones will last you throughout the day. A quick five-minute charge can generate enough power for the usual one-hour workout, thanks to its Fast Fuel feature. You can also use the RemoteTalk to play music, adjust volume, activate Siri, or take calls with the built-in mic.

The Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones (brick red version) normally rings in at $200, but with Amazon’s price cut, you can have it for only $90 — that’s $110 worth of savings that you can spend on other gadgets and accessories. Order yours today while in stock.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones (Matte Black) — $105 off

Beats Solo3 Wireless

The Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones are best known for having the company’s signature fine-tuned acoustics that produces premium audio quality by maximizing clarity, breadth, and balance. The cushioned earcups are adjustable and foldable for a customized fit and easy storage. Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity allows you to control your music, take calls, or activate Siri through the multifunction on-ear controls and microphone.

With up to 40 hours of solid battery life, the Beats Solo3 are excellent everyday headphones. It also has a Fast Fuel feature that gives you extra hours of playback after five minutes of charging. Snag a pair on Amazon for only $195 instead of $300.

Looking for more savings? We’ve found Apple AirPods alternatives, 4K TV deals, and more.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Prime Day 2019: Best Amazon deals before July 15 start date
ninja ct650 amazon deal nb
Deals

The Ninja Smart Screen Blender gets a 37% discount on Amazon

Blenders open you up to a whole new list of possibilities in crafting food. The Ninja Smart Screen Blender is currently at a discounted price of $82 on Amazon, a sweet 37% price cut from its list price if $130.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
window air conditioner early amazon prime day 2019 deals frigidaire 5 000 btu mounted room
Deals

Cool down with these early Prime Day 2019 deals on window air conditioners

The best time to buy air conditioning units this summer is today as Amazon releases early Prime Day 2019 deals on window air conditioners. This sale happens less than a week before the sales event officially launches on July 15.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
Xbox One X review logo
Gaming

Save big on a new console and games with the best Prime Day Xbox One deals

Amazon's Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to purchase a new Xbox One, along with some of its best games and accessories. These are the best Prime Day Xbox One deals, including those from other retailers.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Sennheiser PXC 550
Deals

Amazon cuts $122 off Sennheiser noise-canceling headphones before Prime Day

With Amazon’s early Prime Day deals, Sennheiser PXC 550 wireless noise-canceling headphones drop its price to a fantastic $230 from its original price of $350. That’s an irresistible $120 off.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
amazon drops early prime day 2019 deal on ring video doorbell pro with echo dot 1
Smart Home

Amazon drops early Prime Day 2019 deal on Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Dot

Every day we discover at least one killer smart home deal on Amazon as we get closer to Prime Day 2019. Today's jaw-dropping Amazon bargain is smart home security bundle that includes a third-generation Echo Dot with a Ring Video Doorbell…
Posted By Bruce Brown
plantronics products amazon prime day deal wireless noise cancelling backbeat pro 2
Deals

Plantronics wireless earbuds and headphones get price cuts ahead of Prime Day

Whether you’re looking for noise-canceling headphones for your daily commute or the perfect earbuds to gift to your gym buddy, we have you covered. Check out these amazing deals from Amazon’s early Prime Day sale.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Prime Day Deals 2019
Deals

Best Prime Day deals: Echo, Xbox, and Apple Watch discounts are already here

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is going to be on July 15 and July 16. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what this massive 2-day event will entail.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Sony PlayStation 4 Slim
Gaming

Get a lot of PS4 games for just a little cash during Prime Day

Amazon's Prime Day includes big savings on PS4 games, consoles, and accessories, and this year the event lasts two days. These are the best Prime Day PS4 deals available right now.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
samsung 65 inch curved 4k tv deal 7 series walmart
Deals

Walmart drops an incredible deal on this 65-inch curved Samsung 4K TV

Curved screens are to 4K what red wine is to cheese — a match made in heaven. As such, this fantastic deal on a curved 65-inch Samsung 4K TV is not to be overlooked. A $250 price cut is nothing to sneeze at.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Samsung Galaxy s10e hands-on
Deals

Amazon drops $110 discount on the Samsung Galaxy S10e in advance of Prime Day

As we approach Prime Day 2019, Amazon gives us a taste of the deals we can expect. The retailer dropped a $110 price cut on the Prism Black Samsung Galaxy S10e days before the event's official launch on July 15.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
samsung 55 inch qled 4k tv deal q6fn walmart
Deals

Dell slashes prices on Vizio, LG, and Samsung 4K TVs before Prime Day

Keen to take home a slice of the Benjamins (and Washingtons) being thrown around for Prime Day 2019, Dell has kicked off an online shopping event as well. It's called Black Friday in July, and akin to the real deal, the biggest savings are…
Posted By Josh Levenson
Galaxy S10 Plus
Deals

Amazon shaves up to $135 off the Samsung Galaxy S10+ in time for Prime Day

Amazon cuts a deal on two Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus smartphones that slashes its list price of $900 by up to 13%. You can now get it in prism green for $785 or prism black for $780.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
best robot vacuum deals on roomba shark and ecovacs 618
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba robot vacuum deals for July 2019

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best ipad deals of
Deals

Need a new tablet? Here are the best Apple iPad deals for July 2019

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for July 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll