While we wait for this year’s Black Friday deals, you can already start your shopping with early Amazon Black Friday deals that are now available, and these include headphone deals that cater to audiophiles. If you’re after something specific, such as one of these Beats headphone deals, then you’re in luck as the Beats Studio Buds, which were just released in June, have received their first discount on Amazon. They’re now available for just $125, after a $25 discount to their original price of $150.

We weren’t sure if they’d get a price cut as one of these Black Friday headphone deals, but Amazon is already offering a discount for the Beats Studio Buds. The wireless earbuds provide active noise canceling, which blocks unwanted noise from your surroundings, as well as a Transparency Mode that lets the sounds in without having to take them out of your ears. There are also on-ear controls on the Beats Studio Buds, including a press and hold function that can be set to either activate noise cancellation or call your preferred digital assistant.

Beats is an Apple-owned brand, so it’s easy to pair the Beats Studio Buds with iOS devices, though it’s also compatible with Android devices. The wireless earbuds can last more than 8 hours on a single charge, and when combined with the two full charges that the charging case can carry, that means about 24 hours of listening time.

As a cheaper alternative to Apple’s AirPods Pro, the Beats Studio Buds still offer the most important features that you’ll need from wireless earbuds. They’re currently on sale on Amazon at $25 off, bringing their price to $125 from their original price of $150. If you don’t want to miss out on this offer, especially since it’s likely a popular one, you shouldn’t wait for anything. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Beats headphone deals

The Beats Studio Buds are a steal with Amazon’s first discount for the wireless earbuds, but this isn’t the only offer out there for Beats devices. If you’d like to take a look at some of the best Beats headphone deals that are currently available, we’ve rounded them up so you won’t have to go anywhere else.

