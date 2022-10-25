If you’re in the market for some AirPods deals but can’t stomach the price of Apple’s popular earbuds, you can get the Beats Studio Buds — an alternative to the more premium Apple AirPods Pro — for just $90 at Amazon right now. This is an impressive $60 discount from the Beats Studio Buds’ regular price of $150, and this deal also includes six free months of Apple Music. If you’re looking to replace some headphones or land something entirely new, this is one of the best headphone deals available right now.

Why you should buy the Beats Studio Buds

Beats has become one of the premium headphone brands, and with the Beats Studio Buds, it’s produced a set of in-ear headphones that can compete with the new Apple AirPods 2. At the top of the feature set of the Beats Studio Buds is noise cancellation, which is among the best you’ll find in a pair of in-ear headphones. Active noise cancellation blocks external noise for immersive listening, and you can easily switch to transparency mode to hear the world around you. And while the Beats Studio Buds bring high-quality listening to both iOS and Android devices, as well as your home theater, they integrate particularly well with Apple’s Siri voice assistant for hands-free commands.

Like all of the best wireless earbuds, the Beats Studio Buds produce high-quality sound. They’re designed with a custom accosting platform, and are engineered to delivered powerful, balanced sound. And even in producing such a high-quality listening experience, the Beats Studio Buds don’t compromise on battery life. When it comes to charging them, all it takes is connecting with the USB-C universal charging port. They’re able to last up to eight hours on a single charge, and up to 24 hours with their included pocket-sized charging case. Paring with both Apple and Android devices takes just one click, and if you’re a workout warrior or fitness nut, they’re also IPX4-rated sweat and water resistant.

It’s not every day you find such a nice set of earbuds for just $90, but that’s all it will cost to land yourself a pair of Beats Studio Buds. This is a $60 savings from their regular price of $150, and this deal also includes six free months of Apple Music with your purchase.

