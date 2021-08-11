  1. Deals
The best cheap 2-in-1 laptop deals and sales for August 2021

By

If you haven’t gone computer shopping in awhile and are curious about 2-in-1 laptop deals, you’ve come to the right place. These unique convertible laptops (one might even call them laptop/tablet hybrids) are all the rage today thanks to their versatility and convenience. That popularity means that the market for convertibles is pretty large nowadays, running the gamut from cheap Chromebook deals to cutting-edge laptops sporting the latest features like 4K displays.

The flip-side of that coin is that there are always some great 2-in-1 laptop deals available online, and we’re here to help you find them. Below, we’ve collected all the best 2-in-1 laptop sales and lowest prices up for grabs right now. And, if you’re new to the world of 2-in-1s and still need some more details (and maybe a little friendly advice) before you’re ready to hit that “add to cart” button, we’ve also put together a quick shopping guide to point you in the right direction.

Today’s best 2-in-1 laptop deals

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD) + Type Cover Keyboard

$799 $1,029
If you want the Type Cover Keyboard along with some boosted power and storage, this is a nice deal on the latest Surface Pro 7 with better specs than the entry-level model.
Buy at Best Buy

HP Envy x360 15 2-in-1 Laptop (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$720 $860
The HP Envy x360 15 2-in-1 has great hardware and a gorgeous Dull HD fold-flat touchscreen. It even includes a stylus pen.
Buy at HP

HP Pavilion x360 14 2-in-1 Laptop (Core i3, 8 GB DDR4 RAM, 128GB SSD)

$495 $699
Looking for a modern 2-in-1 with up-to-date hardware that doesn't cost an arm and a leg? This HP Pavilion x360 is a highly versatile convertible work machine that won't break the bank.
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 2-in-1 (4GB RAM, 64GB SSD)

$240 $280
Lenovo's 10-inch Chromebook Duet is a unique 2-in-1 laptop that can pull double duty as a standalone tablet thanks to its completely detachable keyboard and vibrant 1200p touchscreen.
Buy at Staples

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 2-in-1 (13 inches, Core i3 CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB)

$310 $430
For less than a couple Benjamins, it doesn't get much better than the Lenovo Chromebook Flex if you're looking for a compact 2-in-1 laptop that can pull double duty as a tablet.
Buy at Amazon
Or $400 without trade-in

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 QLED 2-in-1 (Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC)

$100 $550
If the 4K Galaxy Chromebook is too pricey, this one still gets you a gorgeous 1080p QLED display. Add that to a 2-in-1 design, and you get a portable laptop that's perfect for work and study.
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy 13.3-inch 4K 2-in-1 Chromebook

$699 $1,000
This Chromebook is unlike any other, as it's all about luxury, from its 4K OLED display to its durable (and attractive) aluminum finish.
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover (Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$599 $959
Need a complete Windows bundle? This package deal gets you the Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover keyboard -- a must-have addition that turns this tablet into one of our favorite 2-in-1s.
Buy at Best Buy

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 2-in-1 (Core i5, 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$700 $800
Aside from its powerful hardware, the IdeaPad Flex 5 also features a 14-inch fold-flat touchscreen for easy multitasking and immersive entertainment.
Buy at Staples

Lenovo C340 2-in-1 Chromebook (Intel Core i3, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC)

$450 $499
Whether in the classroom or the office, the Lenovo C340 is equipped to handle every task you would ever need. Its 15.6-inch display is also a fold-flat touchscreen for added versatility.
Buy at Best Buy

Asus C536 15-Inch 2-in-1 Chromebook (Intel i3, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$469 $569
With PC-like specs and a fold-flat touchscreen, the Asus C536 2-in-1 Chromebook offers a lot of versatility for work, browsing, and entertainment. Perfect for any home office.
Buy at Best Buy

Lenovo Yoga 6 2-in-1 13-Inch Laptop (Ryzen 7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$700 $950
In a crowded sea of 2-in-1s, the Lenovo Yoga 6 is a sleeper hit. This 13-inch convertible is a great size and packs great hardware for an affordable everyday work and entertainment machine.
Buy at Best Buy

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 11-Inch 2-in-1 (Celeron CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB Storage)

$179 $279
Designed for everyday versatility, the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 is a laptop that can convert into a screen or tablet in seconds, making it perfect for students and professionals working on-the-go.
Buy at Walmart
With trade-in

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 13-Inch 2-in-1 (Core i3 CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$250 $700
With its lovely QLED touch display, 2-in-1 capabilities, and PC-like hardware, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is one of our favorites that's perfect for working at home and on the go.
Buy at Samsung

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 2-in-1 (Core i7, 12GB Memory, 512GB SSD)

$810 $900
Say goodbye to interrupted work or game time as the Lenovo Flex 5 2-in-1 is packed with a reliable battery life of 10 hours for extended use. It also features a 14-inch fold-flat touchscreen.
Buy at Staples

Kano PC 11.6" Touch-Screen Laptop & Tablet (4GB Memory - 64GB Storage)

$150 $300
The Kano 2-in-1 tablet/laptop hybrid is one of the cheapest Windows PCs you can buy right now and would be the perfect first machine for a young techie.
Buy at Best Buy

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 2-in-1 Laptop

$347 $550
The Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 is geared for productivity with the full Google experience. With a powerful battery, fast processor, and 2-in-1 design, it is also perfect for presentations.
Buy at Amazon

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 2-in-1

$231 $330
This slick little 2-in-1 has an 11-inch multi-touch display that can fold flat for use in tablet mode, making it an extremely versatile (not to mention extremely affordable) daily laptop.
Buy at Amazon

HP Envy x360 15 2-in-1 Laptop (Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$749 $929
The HP Envy x360 can adapt to whatever you need it for. It boasts a 360-degree hinge for form versatility and has a touchscreen which further expands its functionality and convenience.
Buy at Walmart

ConceptD 3 Ezel Convertible Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1650 GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,328 $1,500
The unique ConceptD 3 Ezel convertible touchscreen laptop is purpose-built for creative users, with a unique easel-like display hinge that gives you more adaptability than your typical 2-in-1.
Buy at Amazon

Asus Flip C433 2-in-1 Chromebook (14-Inch, Intel Core m3, 4GB Memory, 64GB eMMC)

$358 $499
With a 360-degree hinge, you can easily flip this laptop's screen in any way you want to suit your current needs. It's powered by an Intel Core m3 CPU and 4GB RAM for smooth basic everyday computing.
Buy at Amazon

Dell Inspiron 14 7000 2-in-1 (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$700 $950
Whether you need a tablet or a laptop to work, Dell can provide you with both in one device: the Inspiron 14 7000 2-in-1. Now, taking notes or making sketches is easier and more convenient.
Buy at Best Buy

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 2-in-1 (Intel Celeron, 4GB Memory, 32 GB eMMC)

$200 $240
Enjoy editing, downloading, and converting Microsoft Office files in Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides with this Acer Chromebook Laptop. It comes with built-in virus protection and automatic updates.
Buy at Staples

HP Envy 13 2-in-1 (11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$760 $810
If you’re looking for a reasonably sized 2-in-1 with nice-sized hardware capabilities for work, the 13-inch HP Envy packs a punch with its 11th-gen CPU.
Buy at HP

How to choose a 2-in-1 laptop

Convertible laptops have really taken off over the past decade and pretty much every major computer maker under the sun carries at least a few 2-in-1s under its umbrella, and they’re actually some of the best laptops on the shelves. HP, Dell, Lenovo, Acer, and Asus are arguably the “big five” brands you’ll see the most while shopping for 2-in-1 laptop deals (Samsung is a newer player worth mentioning as well), and you can’t really go wrong with any of the big names such as these. It really just comes down to what you need and what you’re willing to spend. Acer and Asus offer a lot of budget-oriented laptops, while the other makers span the full range of prices you’re likely to see.

Some specific models to look for on the cheaper end of the spectrum include the Asus VivoBook and Flip, Acer Spin, Lenovo IdeaPad and Yoga, HP Pavilion and Envy, and Dell Inspiron lines. You’ll find plenty of 2-in-1 laptop deals in the sub-$1,000 price bracket. If you want something more high-end, then some of the best 2-in-1 laptop models include Dell XPS, HP Spectre, and Lenovo ThinkPad (particularly the ThinkPad X) lines. These top-tier ultrabooks offer better hardware along with superior build quality, enhanced displays, overall sleeker designs, and some other value-added features over their cheaper counterparts.

After setting your budget, you’ll first have to decide which operating system you want. This is a binary choice: Windows or Chrome OS. As of now, Apple hasn’t jumped onto the 2-in-1 laptop bandwagon, so don’t expect to see any MacBook deals while poking through these 2-in-1 laptop sales. We imagine that Apple will come around eventually (although the company remains on the bleeding edge of mobile device technology, its Mac computers have lagged behind the competition a bit), but there’s no telling when that will happen. If you’re a die-hard Mac fan, you’ll have to live without a 2-in-1 for now.

Chances are that, like most people, you probably use and are most familiar with Windows PCs, but Chromebooks — laptops that run on Google’s unique cloud-based Chrome OS software — are worth a look, especially if you’re a student and/or you’re on a tight budget. The cloud-based nature of the Chrome OS ecosystem is well-suited for remote work and online studies, with the added benefit of being able to run many Android apps. That’s something to consider if you own an Android smartphone. Another benefit of Chromebooks is that they’re generally a pretty solid value compared to Windows PCs, as the cloud-based Chrome operating system isn’t as resource-heavy since much of it operates “in the cloud”.

That said, there are some higher-end Chromebooks sporting PC-like specs (namely Intel Core processors, 8-16GB of RAM, and full-sized SSDs instead of pared-down eMMC flash storage) along with premium features like 4K displays, so keep a lookout for those when shopping these 2-in-1 laptop sales if one of these Chrome OS machines piqued your interest. For most people, though, it’s gonna be Windows, and as with any type of PC, the selection of 2-in-1 laptop deals is going to be the largest with this operating system.

Once you’ve settled on an operating system, your main consideration is going to be hardware — that is, how much power you actually need. For very basic light use, such as web browsing, email, and word processing, a cheap laptop should suffice. We don’t recommend going with anything less than an Intel Core i3 or Ryzen 3 CPU, 4GB of RAM (8GB is still better if you can find it within your budget limit), and a 128GB SSD. Avoid Windows laptops with mobile CPUs and anemic flash storage. If you’re shopping through 2-in-1 laptop sales and you’re on a seriously tight budget, a Chromebook will give you more for your money here, although you may also want to consider looking at refurbished laptop deals.

If you can spend around $500, you should instead look for boosted specs like Intel Core i5 and Ryzen 5 CPUs, 8GB of memory at a minimum, and at least 256GB of solid-state storage (or maybe a 128GB-256GB SSD paired with a 1TB HDD, which is not uncommon on many cheap and mid-range laptops). For more than $700, you’ll start to see more Intel Core i7 and Ryzen 7 CPUs along with 16GB of RAM and larger SSDs. And once you move north of a grand, keep the Core i9 and Ryzen 9 CPUs on your radar when shopping through 2-in-1 laptop sales. This is also the place to be looking for the premium models we mentioned above.

