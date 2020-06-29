Best 4th of July Robot Vacuum Deals 2020: Eufy and Roomba

From the looks of 4th of July sales from major merchants, it appears Independence Day 2020 will include independence from pushing a vacuum around. There are so many 4th of July robot vacuum deals already floating around, especially Roomba deals, that if you’re in the market for an automated vacuum cleaner, you have plenty to choose from and some of the best prices we’ve ever seen.
Today’s Best 4th of July Robot Vacuum Deals:
- Ecovacs Deebot 500 Robot Vacuum — $160, was $280
- Eufy RoboVac 11S Robot Vacuum — $180, was $220
- iRobot Roomba 614 — $224, was $250
- iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum — $269, was $300
- Roborock E35 Robot Vacuum — $320, was $400
- Neato Botvac D3 Robot Vacuum — $370, was $400
- iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum — $449, was $650
- iRobot Rooma i7 (7550) Robot Vacuum — $799, was $1000
Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum Cleaner$260
Expires soon
Roborock E4 robot vacuum cleaner with 2,000 Pa Ssuction, carpet boost mode, app control and Amazon Alexa compatible. Up to 150 minutes runtime per battery charge.
iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum$224
Expires soon
The iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum uses a three-stage cleaning system to loosen, lift, and suck up dust, dirt, and debris. Dual multi-surface roller brushes adjust as need to various floor surfaces.
Roborock S5 Robot Vacuum and Mop$480
Expires soon
Roborock S5 robot vacuums and mops your floors. Smart app, Wi-Fi, Alexa, and Google Assistant connectivity. Simultaneously mops as it vacuums, Up to 150 minutes per battery charge.
Eufy RoboVac 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum$149
Expires soon
The Eufy Robovac 25C uses BoostIQ technologyand 1500Pa of suction power as it moves from hard floors to carpeting. Runs up to 100 minutes per charge and is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.
ECOVACS Robotics - DEEBOT N79SE Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum$200
Expires soon
Alexa and Google Assistant compatible, the Deebot N79SE detects objects and falls and runs for up to 120 minutes per charge. Schedule cleaning with the Deebot's 3-stage cleaning with edge brushes.
ILIFE A4s Robot Vacuum Cleaner$130
Expires soon
the ILIFE A4s robot vacuum cleaner uses two-sided tangle-free roller brushes and edge brushes to clean all floor surfaces with four modes. Runs for up to 140 minutes per battery charge.
$180 with $40 off Coupon
eufy Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim)$180
Expires soon
Quiet operation and added power to this 1300 Pa Eufy RoboVac BoostIQ 11S model keeps the noise down while it cleans your home. Up to 100 minutes of running time per battery charge.
iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity$264
Expires soon
The Roomba 670 robot vacuum uses iRobot's three-stage Cleaning System to move between flooring types consistent sucking up dust and debris. Both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatible.
iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum$224
Expires soon
The iRobot Roomba uses a 3-stage cleaning system to loosen, lift, and suction dirt, dust, and hair. Dual brushes work together to loosen and direct debris. Up to 90 minutes running time per charge.
ECOVACS Robotics - DEEBOT OZMO 930 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum & Mop$600
Expires soon
The Deebot OZMO 930 is a complete floor cleaning system with both vacuum and an electronically controlled water pump to mop hard floors. Voice-control with either Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.
Neato Robotics D7 Robot Vacuum$600
Expires soon
Its D-shaped design lets the Neato D7 reach the corners where dirt hides. Pair this with laser-based navigation and smart integration and we have a winner.
iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum$449
Expires soon
Ideal for pet hair, the IRobot Roomba 960 robot vacuum has 5Xthe suction power of Roomba 600-series models. Maps and navigates. Automatically recharges and then resumes cleaning where it left off.
Shark ION Robot Vacuum R75$199
Expires soon
The Shark Ion R75 uses Auto-Sense navigation to move around your home adjusting for various floor surfaces and avoiding obstacles and drops. Dual edge brushes reaches corners.
eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Robotic Vacuum Cleaner$220
Expires soon
Special Deal - eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim), super-thin 1300 Pz suction, self-charging robotic vacuum. Runs for up to 100 minutes per charge.
eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX$227
Expires soon
Amazon Daily Deal expires at midnight May 10. Robot vacuum cleaner with 2000 Pa suction, self-charging, recommended for hard floors to medium-pile carpet.
Shark ION RV700 Robot Vacuum with Easy Scheduling Remote$199
Expires soon
The Shark ION RV700 robot vacuum supports remote scheduling. A self-grooming system helps keep the brush roll free of tangles. Smart sensors assist with navigation and edge brushes clean corners.
Eufy RoboVac 15T Robot Vacuum$170
Expires soon
With up to 90 minutes of running time per charge, the Eufy RoboVac 15T robot vacuum has a three-stage cleaning system with a rolling brush and edge brushes. BoostIQ suction adds power when needed.
Eufy RoboVac 35C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum$250
Expires soon
The Eufy RoboVac 35C robot vacuum uses BoostIQ to uncrease suction power when needed for extra debris or stubborn dirt. You can employ the included boundary strips to restrict areas like dog dishes.
Eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX, Wi-Fi Connected, Robotic Vacuum Cleaner$260
Expires soon
New model Eufy RoboVac with BoostIQ. Strongest suction (2000 Pa). Wi-Fi connected and super-thin to roll under furntirue. 100 minutes of cleaning per charge.
eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C MAX robot vacuum cleaner$292
Expires soon
Wi-Fi connected Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30X MAX has 2,000 Pa suction,. Automatically boosts suction power when it detect carpet or extra-tough messes. Connect via Wi-Fi, App, Alexa, or Google Assistant.
How to choose a new robot vacuum:
There are loads of good choices among this year’s crop of 4th of July robot vacuum deals. Because prices and features can vary widely, here are some major factors to consider as you look for a robot vacuum to set you free from manual floor cleaning.
- Your floors: As a category, robot vacuums are best for hard floors and low-pile carpeting. If you have medium-to-thick-pile carpets and rugs, look at the more powerful models, preferably those that mention their carpet-cleaning prowess directly. If you have a house full of shag carpeting, don’t even start looking — no robot vacuum will be satisfactory.
- Battery life: Robot vacuum batteries are generally good for 60 minutes to 150 minutes of maximum running time before they head back to their docking stations to recharge. Because most robot vacs automatically detect floor types or extra-messy areas and boost the power, battery life can vary. Some of the more expensive models have a recharge-and-resume feature with which, after going back to recharge on their own, the vacuums head back to where they left off and keep working, repeating the process until floors are clean.
- Navigation: Less expensive robot vacuums ramble around your home, moving from room to room cleaning as they go until they reach a point where nothing more has been sucked up for a while and return to their docking station. More advanced models create internal room maps and use efficient laser-directed self-navigation techniques to make the short work possible of completing the job.
- Pet friendliness: If you have animals that leave lots of hair and dander around the house, be aware that hair can get tangled with the vacuum brush rollers and the wheels. Look for models — there are many — that claim pet-friendliness, which usually means they don’t get tangled up with pet hair.
- Air filtration: This factor is also matters for pet owners, but anyone who wants the cleanest air possible in their homes should seek robot vacuum models that specifically mention and detail their air filtration or purification features. Some models claim HEPA-level filtering, the ability to trap 99.99% of all particles as small as 0.3 microns, including airborne dust, bacteria, toxic substances, and allergens.
- Dust bin: All robot vacuums have dust bins that collect the dust, dirt, and debris they pick up as they do their work. Sizes vary, but robot vacuum dustbins are much smaller than the relatively large vacuum bags in mom’s upright vac. Depending on your floor’s messiness, you may have to empty the robot vac’s dust bin every time you use it. A very few advanced models have a self-emptying with which the vacuum’s dust bin empties into a larger holding bin in the docking station.
- Connectivity: Virtually all robot vacuums work with mobile apps that configure, control, and schedule them. Many also include an infrared remote control. Wi-Fi connectivity is a common with robot vacuums and most models are compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or both, and will respond to simple commands to start, stop, pause, or return to the docking station.
