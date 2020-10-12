The best AirPods deals you can shop before Prime Day 2020

Apple has rolled out discounts for AirPods ahead of Prime Day 2020. The sale cuts AirPods prices to an all-time low on Amazon, and you don’t even have to deal with the Prime Day rush to secure these savings. Here are all the AirPods deals you can shop before Prime Day.

Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case — $129, was $159

The base Apple AirPods is the best way to dip your toes in the wireless world and upgrade from your wired earphones. In Apple’s Prime Day sale, you can grab them for $129. That’s $30 less than what they normally cost.

AirPods are rated to last about five hours on a single charge but their charging case offers an additional 24 hours of listening time. While the AirPods can be paired with any Bluetooth-enabled device, they work best with an iPhone or iPad thanks to a range of Apple-exclusive perks such as instant pairing and personalization for playback controls.

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case — $160, was $199

The next tier of AirPods is largely identical to the entry-level AirPods except for one difference: The wireless charging case. You can top up these AirPods by simply throwing them on a wireless charging mat instead of manually plugging them directly into a power outlet.

Apple is offering a rare $39 discount on these, but do note that you don’t get a wireless charger in the box. You will have to buy that separately and that will be, depending on the brand, an extra $10 to $20.

Apple AirPods Pro — $199, was $249

Apple’s premium, noise-canceling earbuds, the AirPods Pro, are $50 cheaper on Prime Day 2020. Compared to the two other variants, the AirPods Pro’s most standout feature is their ability to block external noise from seeping into your music playback or calls. They also have a more comfortable (thanks to the silicon tips) and less obtrusive design that doesn’t stick out too much from your ears.

The sweat and water-resistant earbuds offer a host of other features like hands-free Siri control and customizable gestures that let you perform actions by touching the buds. In addition, they come bundled with a case that supports wireless charging. Similar to the other AirPods, they last about five hours on a single charge.

There are a bunch of more Prime Day AirPods deals for existing AirPods owners, or for those who are buying other Apple products too.

