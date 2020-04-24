The Best Apple Deals for April 2020: AirPods, iPad, iPhone, MacBook

  1. Deals
People tend to have strong feelings about Apple, and if you’re one of the brand’s many fans, you already know how fleeting Apple deals can be. The sleek aesthetics, modern styling, reliable simplicity, and great software of Apple devices come at a premium — even people who have never owned an Apple gadget is aware of how expensive this premium hardware is. Thankfully, you can save big on Apple stuff if you know where to look, and that’s where we come in: Below, we’ve rounded up the best Apple deals, including Apple Watch deals, iPad deals, iPhone deals, and MacBook deals, as well as some must-have Apple accessories to pair with your new device.

Today’s Best Apple Deals

  • Apple Magic Mouse — $74, was $79
  • Apple Magic Keyboard$94, was $99
  • Apple AirPods with Charging Case — $140, was $160
  • Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case — $180, was $200
  • Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case — $225, was $250
  • Apple iPad Mini (64GB, Wi-Fi) — $350, was $400
  • Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm) with Sport Band — $384, was $399
  • Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm) with Sport Band — $414, was $429
  • Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, 64GB, Wi-Fi) — $700, was $800
  • Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 64GB, Wi-Fi) — $900, was $1000
  • Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD) — $900, was $1100

Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch (2017) + Free Year of Apple TV+

$800 $1,000
Expires soon
The MacBook Air wrote the book on featherweight laptops, and this solid 2017/2018 model is a solid bargain at less than a grand right now. Includes one free Year of Apple TV+.
Buy at Best Buy

Apple iPod Touch (Certified Refurbished)

As low as $129
Expires soon
The iPod is back, and it's a great way to enjoy music and videos without the usual phone-related distractions. These professionally refurbished units from Apple look and work like new.
Buy at Apple

Save on refurbished iPads from Apple

Up to $370 off
Expires soon
Brand new isn't the only way to buy iPads, and if you're willing to buy refurbished, you can score a hefty discount. Apple is offering up to $280 off a range of refurbished iPads on its online store.
Buy at Apple

Apple iPhone 11 64GB (Sprint)

$270 $600
Expires soon
Launched in September, the iPhone 11 was already priced just right compared to the 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max. Activate with Sprint and grab it at a huge discount with an 18-month Flex lease.
Buy at Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS - 38mm - Sport Band - Aluminum Case

$189 $199
Expires soon
Now's a great time to score the GPS version of Apple Watch Series 3. Billed as the "Ultimate sports watch and intelligent activity tracker," this watch is even swimproof.
Buy at Walmart

Apple iPhone XR 64GB

$500 $600
Expires soon
The iPhone XR is an excellent choice if you want what flagship iPhones offer, without the flagship price. It performs great and touts a range of colorful designs, not to mention a solid camera.
Buy at Boost Mobile

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) 40mm Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band

$384 $399
Expires soon
Apple Watch Series 5 lets you check on your heart with the ECG app, tracks your workouts and activity, and makes it easy to connect with people, right from your wrist.
Buy at Best Buy

Apple Watch Nike Series 5 (GPS) 44mm with Pure Platinum/Black Nike Sport Band

$414 $429
Expires soon
Apple Watch Nike Series 5 lets you listen to music and receive encouragement from friends during your workout right on your wrist.
Buy at Best Buy

New Apple iPad Air (64GB, Wi-Fi + 4G Cellular LTE, Verizon)

$530 $630
Expires soon
If you want a tablet you can hook up to your cellular network data plan, you can do a lot worse than the new 2019 iPad Air. Sign up for a two-year plan with Verizon and score it for a nice discount.
Buy at Best Buy

Apple iPhone XS 64GB (Sprint, AT&T, & Verizon)

$650 $900
Expires soon
The Apple iPhone XS is a perfectly sized smartphone that delivers stellar performance. Save hundreds when you activate with one of the major carriers today.
Buy at Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) 44mm Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band

$414 $429
Expires soon
Apple Watch Series 5 has a display that's always on and shows the time and all important information without raising your wrist.
Buy at Best Buy

Apple Watch Nike Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) 44mm Anthracite/Black Nike Sport Band

$514 $529
Expires soon
Apple Watch Nike Series 5 offers exclusive Nike watch bands and watch faces optimized for the Always-On Retina display.
Buy at Best Buy
KEYBOARD FOR MAC

Apple Magic Keyboard 2

$94 $99
Expires soon
Work from a MacBook? Get the same typing experience without having to have the lid open with the Magic Keyboard -- eliminating the need to crouch over a small screen while working with a monitor.
Buy at Amazon
Additional savings available

Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 512GB)

$999 $1,149
Expires soon
The 11-inch iPad Pro (2019 model) is the larger, beefier sibling of the 9.7-inch iPad, featuring more powerful hardware and a larger display. Amazon is offering additional money off in the basket.
Buy at Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) 40mm with Black Sport Band

$484 $499
Expires soon
Apple Watch Series 5 has a display that's always on and helps you navigate with the built-in compass. It also lets you check on your heart and track your workouts.
Buy at Best Buy

Apple iPhone XR 64GB (Sprint)

$240 $500
Expires soon
Apple launched a new category with the iPhone XR, offering most of the same features as its flagships, but for less. There are compromises in the screen and design, but this is still a great phone.
Buy at Best Buy

Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 1TB)

$1,639 $1,699
Expires soon
It's not a mind-blowing deal, but if you want the best and beefiest iPad around, this Pro is the one. You can score it for a nice little discount right now.
Buy Now

Apple iPhone XR, 64GB - Fully Unlocked (Renewed)

$464
Expires soon
The XR remains one of the best and most affordable iPhones introduced by Apple. This particular model is renewed, bringing the price down even lower.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPhone 7 - 128GB - Black (Renewed & Unlocked)

$195 $260
Expires soon
This iPhone 7 is fully unlocked so it can be used with any phone network. All renewed products are inspected and guaranteed plus a 90-day refund period.
Buy at Amazon
TRUE WIRELESS EARBUDS

Apple AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case

$169 $199
Expires soon
Released in March 2019, the Apple AirPods 2 come with improved battery life, the ability to launch Siri using your voice, and a Wireless Charging Case. A minor but worthwhile refinement nonetheless.
Buy at Walmart
LATEST MODEL

New 2020 Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 128GB)

$1,000
Expires soon
If you want the bigger, more laptop-sized iPad Pro, then you can now pre-order the 12.9-inch model from Walmart. Set to ship near the end of March.
Buy at Best Buy

Total Wireless Apple iPhone 6S Plus 32GB Prepaid Smartphone

$150 $200
Expires soon
The oldest of Apple's iPhones to have the latest iOS 13 update, the iPhone 6S Plus could be worth considering if your budget simply won't stretch any further and you have your heart set on an iPhone.
Buy at Best Buy

Apple iPhones - Various Models (Apple Store Refurbished)

Up to $350 off
Expires soon
Buying refurbished is a great way to save money if you're doing it from a trusted retailer, and it doesn't get much better than the Apple Store. These Apple-refurbished iPhones look and work like new.
Buy at Apple

Apple Watch Nike Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) 40mm Anthracite/Black Nike Sport Band

$484 $499
Expires soon
Apple Watch Nike Series 5, lets you track your workouts, stream music, and stay connected without your phone.
Buy at Best Buy

Apple 9.7-inch iPad (6th Gen, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 128GB)

$499 $529
Expires soon
It's the 9.7-inch model, but the 6th-generation iPad is still a great buy, and this is an excellent deal on the cellular-capable model with a boosted 128GB of storage.
Buy at Walmart

Apple iPad Air (10.5-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Latest Model

$470 $500
Expires soon
The Apple iPad Air offers the versatility of the iPad Pro at a much less expensive price. The latest-gen supports the Apple Pen and Smart Keyboard, making it a great multitasker.
Buy at ABT
BUILT-IN NUMERIC KEYPAD

Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad

$119 $129
Expires soon
Work from a MacBook or iMac? Get Apple's trademark typing experience with a dedicated Numeric Keypad thrown in. Perfect for anyone who lives and breathes Microsoft Excel.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL

Apple iPad Mini (64GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular, Verizon)

$430 $530
Expires soon
With its 7.9-inch retina display, the iPad Mini is perfect for travel. It supports the Apple Pencil for even more versatility. Sign up for a two-year data plan with Verizon and get a nice discount.
Buy at Best Buy

Apple iPhone 8 Plus, 64GB, Silver - for AT&T/T-Mobile (Renewed)

$360 $450
Expires soon
Under the hood, the iPhone 8 Plus isn’t radically different than the iPhone X. It also performs similarly when it comes to its excellent camera and speedy wireless charging. AT&T and T-Mobile-ready.
Buy at Amazon

10.5-Inch Apple iPad Pro - 64GB Wifi - 2017 Model - Gray (Refurbished)

$410
Expires soon
The 10.5-inch iPad Pro (2017 model) is the larger, more powerful sibling of the 9.7-inch iPad, featuring more powerful hardware and a larger display similar to a laptop or some decent Chromebooks.
Buy at GameStop

Apple iPhone 6s 32GB (AT&T Prepaid)

$100 $150
Expires soon
This is the oldest iPhone that can still run the latest iOS 13 software. It's definitely dated, but if you're determined to own an iPhone and your budget is limited, it could be for you.
Buy at AT&T

Apple iPhone XR SIM-Free

From $18.70 per month or $449 with trade-in
Expires soon
Apple launched a new category with the iPhone XR, offering most of the same features as its flagships for less. There are compromises, but this is a great phone and comes with one year of Apple TV+.
Buy at Apple

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max

Save up to $700 with qualified activation
Expires soon
The iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max sit at the pinnacle of the current smartphone crop, and they're very, very good. This deal gives you up to $1,200 off with activation and qualifying trade-in.
Buy at Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm, Stainless Steel)

$684 $699
Expires soon
Sport a striking stainless steel case instead of the standard aluminum. With helpful health tracking, it also features both GPS and cellular network connectivity, so you can go phone-free.
Buy at Best Buy
FREE $50 GIFT CARD

iPhone SE 64GB (Sprint)

$90 $300
Expires soon
The pocket-friendly 4.7-inch iPhone SE is finally back by popular demand. Pre-order and activate today to score it for a huge discount before it even ships (set for release on April 24).
Buy at Best Buy
TRUE WIRELESS EARBUDS

Apple AirPods with Charging Case

$139 $159
Expires soon
Launched in 2016, the AirPods aren't old hat by any means, offering near enough all the same features as the AirPods 2 — with the main difference being it lasts for half the time on a single charge.
Buy at Amazon
WIRELESS MOUSE FOR MAC

Apple Magic Mouse 2

$74 $79
Expires soon
Using a Mac? You need the Magic Mouse 2. Built with Mac in mind (duh!), it's overflowing with useful shortcuts. Need to zoom? Tap twice. Access another desktop? Swipe left or right. The list goes on.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL

New 2020 Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, 128GB)

$779 $799
Expires soon
It's not discounted yet, but you can already pre-order the impressive new 2020 iPad Pro. Set to ship near the end of March.
Buy at ABT
LATEST MODEL | TRUE WIRELESS AIRPODS

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$235 $249
Expires soon
With noise-cancellation, water-resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) 44mm with Black Sport Band

$514 $529
Expires soon
Apple Watch Series 5 has a display that's always on, showing the time and letting you check on your heart with the ECG app. It also allows you to stay connected with cellular connectivity.
Buy at Best Buy

Our Favorite Apple Deals

Apple Watch Series 5 — $384, was $399

Apple Watch Series 5

Smartwatches never became the next smartphones, but the Apple Watch is the one smartwatch that has managed to enjoy widespread popularity. Apple updated its WatchOS-powered smart wearable last year, releasing the excellent — and pricey — new Apple Watch Series 5. The Series 5 (which is actually the sixth iteration of the Apple Watch, despite its name) refines everything we loved about previous models, bringing the design to near perfection with great software, a vibrant always-on display, and excellent set of health and fitness-tracking features.

Apple 11-Inch iPad Pro (2018) — $700, was 800

ipad deals roundup

Apple released a new iPad Pro this year, and aside from incremental hardware changes, the new 2020 models didn’t really re-invent the wheel. That’s excellent news for deal-hunters, as now’s a fine time to score the still-great 2018 iPad Pro at a discount as retailers start dumping their old stock (although we don’t know when Apple will discontinue these). When it was first on the market, our review team named the last-gen iPad Pro the best tablet that money can buy thanks to its superb touchscreen, blazing fast performance, and great slimmed-down design. It’s an even easier sell at this price: Best Buy has it on sale right now for $100 off.

Apple iPhone 11 (Sprint) — $270, was $600

The iPhone 11 series is Apple’s current flagship smartphone line, and with it, Apple continued its three-phone release strategy by rolling out the iPhone 11 along with the higher-end iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. The iPhone 11 is the most affordable of the three (it retails for around $700 right now, in contrast to the $1,000 sticker price for the 11 Pro), and it’s a winner. It looks great, feels great, offers snappy performance, and boasts an excellent new camera module. The iPhone 11 is truly the everyman’s smartphone, and it also has the benefit of offering the best carrier discounts and rebates at the moment: If you create a new account with Sprint or activate a new line, you can score a new iPhone 11 for $15 per month with an 18-month rent-to-own Sprint Flex lease, which comes to just $270 in total — no trade-in required.

Apple MacBook Air (2017) — $800, was $1,000

Macbook Air (2018) Review
Riley Young/Digital Trends

With modern laptops getting slimmer and slimmer, the MacBook Air is almost redundant now, but it still does its thing very well. That should come as no shock considering that Apple wrote the book in super-slim laptops with the MacBook Air, and this last-gen model would still make for a great featherweight work machine in 2020: It’s got an Intel Core i5 CPU paired with 8GB RAM (perfectly respectable hardware for work, browsing, and streaming) along with a 128GB solid state drive. One thing we didn’t like was its launch price, but that has naturally dropped since its initial release and this deal makes it even better: A $200 savings knocks this solid MacBook Air down to $800 right now.

