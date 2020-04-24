The Best Apple Deals for April 2020: AirPods, iPad, iPhone, MacBook

People tend to have strong feelings about Apple, and if you’re one of the brand’s many fans, you already know how fleeting Apple deals can be. The sleek aesthetics, modern styling, reliable simplicity, and great software of Apple devices come at a premium — even people who have never owned an Apple gadget is aware of how expensive this premium hardware is. Thankfully, you can save big on Apple stuff if you know where to look, and that’s where we come in: Below, we’ve rounded up the best Apple deals, including Apple Watch deals, iPad deals, iPhone deals, and MacBook deals, as well as some must-have Apple accessories to pair with your new device.
Today’s Best Apple Deals
- Apple Magic Mouse — $74, was $79
- Apple Magic Keyboard — $94, was $99
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case — $140, was $160
- Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case — $180, was $200
- Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case — $225, was $250
- Apple iPad Mini (64GB, Wi-Fi) — $350, was $400
- Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm) with Sport Band — $384, was $399
- Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm) with Sport Band — $414, was $429
- Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, 64GB, Wi-Fi) — $700, was $800
- Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 64GB, Wi-Fi) — $900, was $1000
- Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD) — $900, was $1100
Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch (2017) + Free Year of Apple TV+$800
Apple iPod Touch (Certified Refurbished)
As low as $129
Save on refurbished iPads from Apple
Up to $370 off
Apple iPhone 11 64GB (Sprint)$270
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS - 38mm - Sport Band - Aluminum Case$189
Apple iPhone XR 64GB$500
Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) 40mm Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band$384
Apple Watch Nike Series 5 (GPS) 44mm with Pure Platinum/Black Nike Sport Band$414
New Apple iPad Air (64GB, Wi-Fi + 4G Cellular LTE, Verizon)$530
Apple iPhone XS 64GB (Sprint, AT&T, & Verizon)$650
Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) 44mm Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band$414
Apple Watch Nike Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) 44mm Anthracite/Black Nike Sport Band$514
Apple Magic Keyboard 2$94
Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 512GB)$999
Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) 40mm with Black Sport Band$484
Apple iPhone XR 64GB (Sprint)$240
Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 1TB)$1,639
Apple iPhone XR, 64GB - Fully Unlocked (Renewed)$464
Apple iPhone 7 - 128GB - Black (Renewed & Unlocked)$195
Apple AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case$169
New 2020 Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 128GB)$1,000
Total Wireless Apple iPhone 6S Plus 32GB Prepaid Smartphone$150
Apple iPhones - Various Models (Apple Store Refurbished)
Up to $350 off
Apple Watch Nike Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) 40mm Anthracite/Black Nike Sport Band$484
Apple 9.7-inch iPad (6th Gen, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 128GB)$499
Apple iPad Air (10.5-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Latest Model$470
Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad$119
Apple iPad Mini (64GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular, Verizon)$430
Apple iPhone 8 Plus, 64GB, Silver - for AT&T/T-Mobile (Renewed)$360
10.5-Inch Apple iPad Pro - 64GB Wifi - 2017 Model - Gray (Refurbished)$410
Apple iPhone 6s 32GB (AT&T Prepaid)$100
Apple iPhone XR SIM-Free
From $18.70 per month or $449 with trade-in
iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max
Save up to $700 with qualified activation
Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm, Stainless Steel)$684
iPhone SE 64GB (Sprint)$90
Apple AirPods with Charging Case$139
Apple Magic Mouse 2$74
New 2020 Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, 128GB)$779
Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case$235
Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) 44mm with Black Sport Band$514
Our Favorite Apple Deals
Apple Watch Series 5 — $384, was $399
Smartwatches never became the next smartphones, but the Apple Watch is the one smartwatch that has managed to enjoy widespread popularity. Apple updated its WatchOS-powered smart wearable last year, releasing the excellent — and pricey — new Apple Watch Series 5. The Series 5 (which is actually the sixth iteration of the Apple Watch, despite its name) refines everything we loved about previous models, bringing the design to near perfection with great software, a vibrant always-on display, and excellent set of health and fitness-tracking features.
Apple 11-Inch iPad Pro (2018) — $700, was 800
Apple released a new iPad Pro this year, and aside from incremental hardware changes, the new 2020 models didn’t really re-invent the wheel. That’s excellent news for deal-hunters, as now’s a fine time to score the still-great 2018 iPad Pro at a discount as retailers start dumping their old stock (although we don’t know when Apple will discontinue these). When it was first on the market, our review team named the last-gen iPad Pro the best tablet that money can buy thanks to its superb touchscreen, blazing fast performance, and great slimmed-down design. It’s an even easier sell at this price: Best Buy has it on sale right now for $100 off.
Apple iPhone 11 (Sprint) — $270, was $600
The iPhone 11 series is Apple’s current flagship smartphone line, and with it, Apple continued its three-phone release strategy by rolling out the iPhone 11 along with the higher-end iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. The iPhone 11 is the most affordable of the three (it retails for around $700 right now, in contrast to the $1,000 sticker price for the 11 Pro), and it’s a winner. It looks great, feels great, offers snappy performance, and boasts an excellent new camera module. The iPhone 11 is truly the everyman’s smartphone, and it also has the benefit of offering the best carrier discounts and rebates at the moment: If you create a new account with Sprint or activate a new line, you can score a new iPhone 11 for $15 per month with an 18-month rent-to-own Sprint Flex lease, which comes to just $270 in total — no trade-in required.
Apple MacBook Air (2017) — $800, was $1,000
With modern laptops getting slimmer and slimmer, the MacBook Air is almost redundant now, but it still does its thing very well. That should come as no shock considering that Apple wrote the book in super-slim laptops with the MacBook Air, and this last-gen model would still make for a great featherweight work machine in 2020: It’s got an Intel Core i5 CPU paired with 8GB RAM (perfectly respectable hardware for work, browsing, and streaming) along with a 128GB solid state drive. One thing we didn’t like was its launch price, but that has naturally dropped since its initial release and this deal makes it even better: A $200 savings knocks this solid MacBook Air down to $800 right now.
