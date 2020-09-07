6 Apple deals you can’t afford to miss this Labor Day

Apple deals are pouring in for this year’s Labor Day sales. We’ve scoured Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy and spotted awesome bargains on several Apple devices: The Apple Watch Series 3, AirPods Pro, HomePod, iPad Mini, iPad 10.2, and iPad Pro. Save up to $100 when you buy them today.

Apple Watch Series 3 — from $169

If you don’t have the cash to splurge on the mighty Apple Watch Series 5, the Series 3 makes for a nice alternative. This model has the S3 chip and a dual-core processor built in its core, allowing for quick and smooth navigation. Siri is also available to respond to your voice commands, including playing music, making calls, and replying to messages. Aside from convenient connectivity features, this smartwatch boasts amazing fitness functions as well. You can use the calorie counter, pedometer, and heart rate monitor for all-day tracking, and see all results and information under the Activity app.

Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS) — $169, was $199:

Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm, GPS) — $169, was $199:

HomePod — $200, was $300

The HomePod is a sleek smart speaker perfect for Apple users. Its inside is built with a bass woofer for rich, powerful beats, six microphones so it hears all voice commands regardless of the direction they come from, and 360-degree speakers that know where to fire or direct the sound. The integration of Siri in this device is Apple’s best so far. Ask it questions or give it commands and it will respond to you in an instant.

AirPods Pro — $220, was $249

One of the best things you’ll love with the AirPods Pro is its noise cancellation. When activated, it can significantly block out all types of unwanted background noise, making it feel like you’ve turned on a mute button. This will enable you to focus more on your task or entertainment. A Transparency mode is also in place, so you have the choice to just let all the ambient noise in. The earbuds’ sound performance is equally impressive, offering a combination of softness, warmth, and fullness. Audio delivery and bass response are further elevated by the silicone ear tips, which ensure complete ear seal.

iPad 10.2 — $279, was $329

Anyone looking for an affordable iPad that’s good enough for productivity tasks will find love with the iPad 10.2. The seventh-generation standard iPad uses Apple’s A10 Fusion processor coupled with 3GB of RAM, ensuring satisfactory performance whether it be for playing the latest games, browsing the web, or watching a movie. Operation is also work-friendly since it’s compatible with the iPadOS which ushers in a series of laptop-grade enhancements. Use the tablet together with the Smart Keyboard or Apple Pencil (both sold separately) to get the most use out of it.

iPad Mini — $340, was $399

The 5th-generation iPad Mini is a great machine for those who are on the go. Its screen is sized at 7.9 inches and while it does not have the edge-to-edge appeal of the latest iPads, it’s gorgeous enough to consume media on. Details are rich, images look natural, and colors are on point, thanks to the wonderful 2,048 x 1,538 resolution and Apple’s True Tone technology. The tablet’s dynamic firepower is supported by the A12 Bionic chip, which allows you to play games, watch a movie, and even bang out some light editing work without a hitch. You’ll also be able to work on some creative projects since it’s compatible with the first-generation Apple Pencil.

iPad Pro 12.9 — $950, was $999

If you want an iPad with the best firepower and you have the money to spend on it, look no further than the latest iPad Pro. This model uses Apple’s A12Z Bionic processor and octa-core graphics, allowing for monstrous performance that fares well even in graphics-intensive gaming, 4K video editing, and other demanding, hardcore tasks. Additionally, it boasts an incredible display with Apple’s True Tone technology, a high refresh rate, and a great pixel resolution. The tablet comes installed with the iPadOS 13.4, which provides a computer-like experience, and is compatible with a stylus or keyboard (sold separately).

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations