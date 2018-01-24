The time is right to take advantage of these Apple Watch deals for January 2018

When smartwatches came onto the scene a few years ago, they left many people – devout techies included – scratching their heads. It didn’t take long for these smart wearables to catch on, however, nor did it take much time for Apple to overtake the competition.

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years owing to its great design, excellent software, and sleek aesthetics. In fact, the Apple Watch now commands the largest share of the smartwatch market, nudging out the venerable Fitbit as the biggest name in the game.

As much as we love Fitbit, it’s hard to deny that the appeal of the Apple Watch. So whether you just gotta have all things Apple or you’re just in the market for a great smartwatch, we’ve rounded up the best online Apple Watch deals available right now in this all-in-one, up-to-date list:

Apple Watch Series 1

Although it doesn’t feature all of the enhancements of later models, the Apple Watch Series 1 is still a solid watch with a lot of functionality. Somewhat confusingly, the Series 1 is actually the second-generation refresh of the 2015 Apple Watch. It’s mostly identical to the original except that it boasts the newer S1P chip under the hood, making it roughly 50 percent faster than the older S1.

Like all Apple Watch models, the Series 1 runs on the intuitive WatchOS firmware (an iOS derivative purpose-built for the smaller Retina touch display), comes with a 38mm or 42mm aluminum case, and is compatible with a myriad of different wrist straps, customizable watch faces, and apps. It’s Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capable for easy syncing to your other iOS devices, and features 8GB of onboard storage and 512MB of RAM.

Pricing for the Series 1 starts at $249, which is pretty reasonable for Apple hardware. We’re all about saving money, however, so you can score one for even cheaper with these Apple Watch deals:

Apple Watch Series 2

The Apple Watch received an update in 2016 when the Series 1 and Series 2 were launched alongside each other, with the Series 2 boasting a few refinements and upgrades over its sibling. Most notably, the Series 2 adds built-in GPS functionality (great for everything from activity tracking to navigation) and two new case options – stainless steel or ceramic, with the steel case featuring a sapphire crystal face.

The OLED display on the Series 2 is also twice as bright as that on the Series 1, and the case is waterproof up to 50 meters, making it a better option for certain outdoor activities than the water-resistant (but not waterproof) Series 1. On the inside, the Apple Watch Series 2 runs on an S2 computer chip, a dual-core processor with snappy performance similar to the S1P.

The Series 2 currently comes with a $269 starting price tag for the 38mm Sport model. This is a great “middle option” between the entry-level Series 1 and high-end Series 3, especially if you want a GPS tracker and brighter display, so if you’ve got an Apple Watch Series 2 on your mind then be sure to take advantage of these offers:

Apple Watch Series 3

The most up-to-date version of the iOS smartwatch is the Apple Watch Series 3. Released in 2017, the third-generation Apple wearable utilizes the new S3 chip, which is 70 percent faster than the S2 and S1P found in the second-gen models. The S3 also features a built-in barometric altimeter that adds to the already-extensive suite of Apple Watch activity-tracking functions.

Along with the many different case and strap options, the Series 3 is available in two models: The standard version and one which is capable of cellular LTE connectivity. This effectively lets you turn your smartwatch into a full-on mini smartphone, allowing you to send and receive calls and texts right from your wrist with no connected iPhone required. The cellular model comes with a boosted 16GB of storage as well.

The Series 3 starts at $329 for the non-LTE model and $399 for the cellular version. If you want the ultimate iOS smartwatch, then the Series 3 is the one to get, and you can save some big cash on one with these Apple Watch deals:

