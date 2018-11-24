Best Black Friday Apple Watch Deals

The Apple Watch is one of the most wished for gifts this holiday season and for good reason — we found both the Apple Watch 4 and the Apple Watch 3 to be among the best smartwatches currently available. During this kickoff to the holiday shopping season, Apple not only offers a store-wide Black Friday sale but third-party retailers also slash the prices on the Apple products they carry. All of the deals this season are on the Apple Watch 3, while the newly released Apple Watch 4 is still full price.
The best time to snag an Apple Watch 3 or watch accessories is right now. The prices will be low, and the inventory will be full. To help you score the best deals possible, we’ve combed through tons of Black Friday deals and found the best online Apple Watch-related sales available and compiled them into this up-to-date, one-stop shopping list.
Best Apple Watch Deals
Count steps, track sleep, and interact with apps all from your wrist with the Apple Watch.
Apple Watch Series 3$230 $280
YOU SAVE $50
Apple Watch Series 3$230 $280

YOU SAVE $50

The Apple Watch Series 3 is part fitness tracker and part personal assistant. You can use Siri, control music, and answer your text messages right from your wrist. $50 savings is a gift card that can be used for a future purchase.
Apple Watch Series 3$200 $280
YOU SAVE $80
Apple Watch Series 3$200 $280

YOU SAVE $80

Save $80 on Apple Watch 3, Nike+, and GPS + Cellular models. Sale prices start at $200 for the base model. Limited supplies available.
Apple Watch Series 3$230 $280
YOU SAVE $50
Apple Watch Series 3$230 $280

YOU SAVE $50

Save $50 on Apple Watch 3, Nike+, GPS + Cellular, and Watch Edition models. Sale prices start at $230 for the base model.
Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular)$329 $409
YOU SAVE $80
Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular)$329 $409

YOU SAVE $80

Save $80 on Apple Watch 3, Nike+, and GPS + Cellular models. Pricing will vary depending on the model.