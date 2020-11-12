  1. Deals

Best Black Friday gaming chair deals 2020: AKRacing and GT Omega

By

Black Friday deals have arrived earlier this year thanks to the tumultuous last few months for both retailers and consumers. That means major retailers like Best Buy and Walmart are already offering big discounts on some must-have tech. That includes the comfiest part of your gaming setup — a gaming chair. The likes of GT, AKRacing, SecretLab, and more are expected to be discounted, all as part of the Black Friday gaming chair deals wave.

Worried about purchasing before the big day? There’s no need as it’s entirely risk-free with both Best Buy and Walmart offering a price guarantee that means in the unlikely case that the price drops further before Black Friday, you’ll be refunded the difference. There’s absolutely nothing to lose from making a purchase right now and getting ahead of the sales rush. Looking for something else for your gaming setup? We’ve also rounded up all the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals and Best Black Friday monitor deals.

Best Black Friday gaming chair deals

Discount with coupon
Expires soon

Polar Aurora Gaming Chair

$100 $190
Play games with extreme comfort in this ergonomic gaming chair, which offers recline and adjustment functions, and is made out of durable PU leather.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Respawn Raven-X Gaming Chair

$153 $300
Respawn is one of the better gaming chair brands, and the gorgeous Raven-X is a nice racing-style seat that offers great support and sturdy build quality that rivals much more expensive chairs.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Corsair T1 Race Gaming Chair

$300 $350
Inspired by actual race car seats (right down to the stitching detail), the Corsair WW T1 is a premium gaming chair that should provide comfort for a long time thanks to its steel-framed construction.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Arozzi Milano Gaming Chair

$220 $230
A solid, affordable, and slightly more under-stated racing-style gaming chair from Arozzi. Available in a few colors, most of which are on sale right now.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

BestOffice High-Back Gaming Chair

$95 $100
The BestOffice PU leather chair is probably the best cheap racing-style gaming chair you're going to get for less than $100 -- just don't expect too many bells and whistles at this price.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Akracing Core Series SX Gaming Chair

$343 $399
Designed and built for long-term play, this gaming chair has adjustable height and arms with memory foam padding.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Respawn RSP-800 Gaming Rocker Chair

$159 $178
Everybody loves a rocking chair, and why not rock while gaming? The premium Respawn RSP-800 rocker lets you do just that.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

Arozzi Verona V2 Racing Style Gaming Chair

$300 $380
Arozzi makes some great racer-style chairs, and the Verona V2 is a nice mid-range option if you want something better than the more basic models but don't want to pay DXRacer prices.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Akracing Masters Series Max Gaming Chair

$418 $519
A very nice deal on another one of the best high-end racing-style gaming chairs on the market. Easily adjusts for tilt, has removable and adjustable armrests, and supports up to 400 pounds.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Atlantic Dardashti Gaming Chair

$464 $500
Integrated headrest and lumbar cushions are designed to provide ergonomic support for long gaming sessions. Cold cure foam cushions, steel frame construction, and custom moulded cushioned arms.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Respawn 200 Racing Style Gaming Chair

$182 $215
If you're looking for something that stands out from the crowd of almost identical DXRacer clones, the Respawn 200 is a racing-style gaming chair with a unique style (and a very attractive price tag).
Buy at Amazon

How to choose a gaming chair during Black Friday

It’s incredibly important that you’re comfortable while indulging in a long gaming session. No one wants to gain aches or pains from sitting awkwardly, and it’s a far more pleasurable way to spend some time if you’re sitting safely. Any gaming chair is better than no gaming chair but it’s important to know a little about what to look for before you snap one up.

We’ve already looked at the best gaming chairs available but here’s a quick overview if you simply want the basics of what to look for.

As always, make a budget and stick to it. Gaming chairs can get expensive and spending more doesn’t always mean you get the right one for you. Stick to the price you can afford and don’t be tempted to spend too much.

Next up, consider what you need from your gaming chair. Do you need to be able to adjust the back extensively or tweak the headrest or armrests? Many high-end gaming chairs offer these features as standard but if you’re on a budget, you might simply be fine with an ergonomic but comfy desk chair instead.

Also, consider the material used to make the chair. Reinforced PVC leather is the sweet spot but it can be more expensive than cloth, and if you don’t plan on using it too extensively, cloth should be just fine.

It’s also important to think about how wide the chair needs to be. Many gaming chairs are similarly sized but if you need a wider support, you may find your options a bit more limited. Don’t be afraid to research the width as well as the height of the chair.

Some chairs are more firm than others and if you’re buying online, you can’t test this for yourself. That’s where our best gaming chair guide helps with teaching you how firm the different chairs are.

Finally, pick a color that you like. It’s going in your games room, so you want it to look good. Don’t be afraid to spend a little more to get the color scheme you want.

Finally — and this is more of a tip for when it arrives — be ready to spend a little time building the chair. No gaming chair is overly complicated to assemble but bear in mind that you’ll need to devote some time to putting it together when the exciting box does show up.

Where to find the best gaming chair sales

  • Amazon Black Friday: Amazon sells pretty much everything and it always has plenty of different gaming chairs to choose from.
  • Best Buy Black Friday: Best Buy has a price guarantee so you’ll still get the best price between now and Black Friday even if you purchase today.
  • Target Black Friday: Target has a wide variety of gaming chair deals live right now for every budget, so be sure to check those out.
  • Walmart Black Friday: With a similar price guarantee to Best Buy, there’s no risk in buying from Walmart now.
  • Newegg Black Friday: This tech-focused retailer also has a price protection guarantee, so it’s worth checking out.
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

The best Black Friday Lego deals 2020: Sales to shop now

theangle.digitaltrends.com

The best Black Friday mattress deals for 2020: Casper and Nectar

theangle.digitaltrends.com

Best Black Friday electric toothbrush deals 2020: Oral-B and Philips Sonicare

theangle.digitaltrends.com

Best Black Friday office chair deals 2020: AmazonBasics, Herman Miller, Serta

staples offering best deals on select printers office chairs plus free shipping chair

Best Black Friday Roku deals 2020: Roku Express, Roku Streaming Stick

how to connect headphones tv roku ultra 2019 small2 1200x9999

Best Black Friday Headphone Deals 2020: Beats, Bose, Sennheiser

Black Friday Headphone Deals

Best Black Friday PC deals 2020: Dell, HP, Lenovo

Best Black Friday iPhone Deals 2020: iPhone 11 and iPhone 12

Best Black Friday Printer Deals 2020: Brother, Epson, HP

Lenovo, HP Laptops on sale from $159 at Walmart for Black Friday

Best Black Friday Chromebook Deals 2020: Google, Lenovo, Samsung

best buy laptop deals hp chromebook x360 14 2 in 1

Best Black Friday MacBook deals 2020: MacBook Air and MacBook Pro

Macbook Air (2018) Review

Best Black Friday Microsoft Surface Deals 2020: Surface Pro 7 and Surface Go

surface pro x

Best Black Friday Monitor Deals 2020: BenQ, Dell, Samsung

Best Black Friday smartphone deals 2020: Google Pixel, iPhone, Samsung Galaxy